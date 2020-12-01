Sentiment Analysis: Everything You Need to Know!

“If you have nothing good to say, rather say nothing at all”, this age old saying might be relevant to people in relationships, but definitely not businesses who are trying to improve all aspects of their service and product. Many businesses are implementing different strategies to gather a great selection of customer feedback, reviews, and critique.

Getting feedback from staff, vendors, business partners, consumers, and clients is a great way to identify problematic areas. It gives business owners the chance to re-evaluate certain aspects of their businesses and implement strategies to improve these areas.

On the downside of gathering feedback, is actually making sense of all the information you’ve gathered. In a heap of hundreds of client and consumer ratings and reviews, business owners can get confused as to what feedback to actually use to improve their service or product. Not to mention spending the time on sorting, reading, and organizing all the information. Especially if your feedback and review form is complicated and lengthy.

It’s in this instance that sentiment analysis come into play.

What is Sentiment Analysis?

What if you had a procedure that helped you make sense of all the valuable data given to you by clients through their feedback without having to rummage through all the feedback forms?

Sentiment analysis use text analysis, natural language processing, computerized linguistics, and processes to identify whether a text is positive, negative, or neutral. Learn more the process here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sentiment_analysis.

Instead of reading through hundreds of reviews to figure out whether they are good, bad, or neutral, a computer system does it all for you. This comes greatly in handy for big corporations with masses of cliental.

It gives businesses a clear idea of their feedback data without having to hire data analysts to read through it all. Sentiment analysis can monitor product performance, customer satisfaction, and business reputation by using different software.

On top of all of this it can also conduct market research by evaluating customer experiences and public opinion.

Who Should Use Sentiment Analysis?

This is a simple answer. Anyone who owns a business or provides a service to the public can benefit from it. Those who want to build a brand, a product, a small business, or a large enterprise can benefit greatly from getting feedback from customers and online social network users.

Why Is Sentiment Analysis Important?

In a world where many people are using online shopping, usually based off of online impressions of adverts on social media, it’s important to understand the wider public’s opinion. The main aim of this process is to get an overview of the majority’s feelings towards certain products and services.

Read this article for more reasons why capturing and analyzing customer feedback is so important.

Benefits of Using Sentiment Analysis

Users can experience many benefits when investing in a high quality and credible sentiment analysis software company. Here is a list of all the benefits you can expect:

If you have a business with a customer service team, you can use sentiment analysis to monitor their individual performance on a daily basis

Gives you the opportunity to identify satisfied customers that are receptive to logical upsells and becoming returning customers

It can assist in identifying different emotional triggers within your customer. For example, does someone, who is chatting with an online chatbot, get annoyed when they say ‘just a moment’? Or what kind of responses from your customer service team sparks joy and excitement? Overall, this will help your team improve their customer service when in contact with a potential buyer

It makes it easier to adapt responses to customer’s specific moods. Providing an empathetic service, that can pick up on emotional cues will help your business build report with its clients

The software starts picking up on regular uses of language, because of this, your own chatbot can start recognizing different responses to identify different customer moods

It enables your system to quickly identify a disgruntled customer while they are chatting with one of your agents. This provides the agent with time to come up with a quick solution or resolution to turn a disgruntled customer into a happy one

During peak times, a sentiment analysis can identify chats that need a bit more attention compared to others. This is highly beneficial for online customer service personnel who have to talk to multiple customers at one time

It detects changes in original customer feedback, to ensure satisfied customers remains satisfied when they return

Generally, this system allows you to track the overall satisfaction level of customers on a daily basis. Giving you the necessary data to adapt accordingly.

Is the Process Always Correct?

Because the process uses AI to analyze language it isn’t an easy task to perform. This is typically because some negative feedback or reviews will use sarcasm or jokes with subtle undertones. In these cases, sentiment analysis online are face with a lot of pre-loaded noise.

When it’s difficult for a human to understand subtle sarcasm in a message or review, just imagine how difficult it can be for a machine to detect. Other barriers that have an effect on results are culture variations, different cultural slangs, misspelled words, and other grammatical nuances.

This can cause some interference in the results. As technology and the sentiment analysis systems improve, more text is loaded which gives the system a better understanding when faced with different forms of language use.

Sentiment analysis systems are based and grounded in algorithmic logic programmed with real data. It’s not a guessing game that functions on a hit and miss system.

To build your brand awareness, improve customer service, and elevate your product, you should be open to criticism. Looking at a concrete sentiment analysis data will give you a decent overview of what the majority of customers are thinking.

This will give you the relevant tools to change certain strategies to ensure client satisfaction and growth.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com