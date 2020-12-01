What Recent Changes Have Occurred in The Laptop Market?

Technology, as time has passed, has experienced drastic changes in both software and hardware. One of the biggest changes over the last few decades is the rise of portable computers such as laptops. As a result of this transition, it’s seen some intriguing changes to the internals – here’s where it’s left the market.

Arguably the most recognizable laptop in today’s world is the MacBook and it would be fair to say that Apple’s own portable computer has undergone some of the biggest changes in the industry. One of the most notable changes has been the transition away from Intel processors to ARM-based Apple Silicon.

In other words, the new MacBooks, both Pro and Air are being shipped with Apple’s own processors. They’ve had great success in running their own silicon in iPhones and, if that’s anything to go by, the newest MacBook’s should fly. It looks to have blurred the lines between the Pro and Air, especially given that both come with the same components under the hood. With this democratization of components, it looks to have levelled the playing field between the Pro and the Air and, whilst it may appear to render the Pro obsolete in the future, at the current moment in time, Apple are offering two great products with their own hardware.



Outside of the Palo Alto sphere of influence, laptops have undergone a major reinvention, especially with the rise of all-in-one devices, such as Microsoft’s Surface Book, that offer both a touchscreen tablet as well as a more traditional portable screen and keyboard setup. These devices signal the next generation of portable working with a multi-faceted workflow being envisioned by the manufacturers. One moment you could be typing up a document and the next minute doodling on your screen, leaving the keyboard behind. Every resource possible looks to have been allotted to create the most usable device possible that might sacrifice inklings of performance for a more rounded user experience.

The laptop market over the last few months and years has emerged as one of the most hotly contested in the tech market. Its high levels of competition have forced manufacturers such as Apple, Dell and Microsoft to innovate continuously and constantly provide standout features in order to keep on top of one another. This has only had a positive effect on the market and should help it continue to develop in the future.

