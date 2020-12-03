Starting a Website: Everything You Need To Know About Pricing!

Starting a website is a decision a lot of people make. Maybe you want to start your own blog or eCommerce site, or maybe you’re starting one for your business. Whatever the reason, once you decide to create your website, the first question that typically comes to mind is about its cost. The problem is, the cost to build a website can vary wildly depending on what you need. To help you decide, here are some of the costs typically associated with starting a website.

Domain Name

The first cost you need to consider is the price for your domain name. The domain name is the address people will type in to visit your website. When choosing a domain name, you want to use something that is easy to remember and also represents your site well.

However, a domain name can only be registered once. That means most of the popular domain names are already taken. To register a domain name, you’ll either have to find a domain that isn’t used yet, or purchase the existing domain name from its current owner. Depending on which route you go, this will play a big role in determining the eventual cost.

Domain names that are currently available can range in price anywhere from a few dollars up to $20 or $30. Registered names, on the other hand, can go for practically any price. It is up to the current owner of the domain name to determine the price they would like to sell it for.

To save money on a domain name, you can consider using a less common domain name extension. Most domains end in .com or .org, making them the most expensive. If you use something like .co or .net, you can often save money.

To learn more about how domain names work, you can check out this domain name guide. You’ll learn everything you need to know about domain names and how important they are when building a website.

Hosting Services

After getting a domain name, you’ll need to host your website somewhere online. For this, you have two major options. You can either use a third-party service to host your files online or you can create your own server. Using the third-party option is typically the more popular one, as creating your own server requires new hardware and software.

There are many hosting providers to choose from online. You’ll want to look for one that charges an affordable price, can handle the number of visitors you expect to receive and has enough storage space for all your files. It’s also a good idea to read some previous customer reviews of that hosting provider to see if it has a good reputation. With a little bit of research, you should be able to find cheap website hosting that gives you all the services you need, for a small fee each month.

Design Services

With the domain name and hosting set up, it’s time to make your website look great. There are several options, each with its own cost.

One option is to design the website yourself. If are familiar with web design, and the know-how to create great-looking webpages, this is your cheapest option. All it will cost you is your own time and maybe the cost of some design software.

Next, you can use an online website builder. Online website builders do all of the work for you, but the options available to you can be limited. Some website builders, such as WordPress, are even free. This can be a good way to quickly build a website that looks good on a budget.

The last option is to hire a web design agency. If you want your website to look professional and unique, this is likely the route to go. Web design agencies cost the most, however, as you will need to pay them by the hour.

Marketing

Most people who have a website want people to visit it once it’s ready. How you plan on getting the word out about your website will also determine the cost. For instance, sending the link to people you know won’t cost any money. The same goes for sharing the website on social media or having it discovered on search engines.

However, you could also spend money to promote your website. You could buy ads on social media sites or on Google, for example. Then the amount you spend would completely depend on your marketing budget and how much exposure you want.

Additional Software

Finally, you may need some additional software to either run or create your website. The cost for these will vary from tool to tool, so it really depends on what you need. For example, if you wanted a premium WordPress theme or plugin, this would cost you a small fee. On the other hand, if your website needs to run a large database that needs storing and maintenance, this will obviously cost you a lot more.

Here are some tools you may need in order to complete your website:

As you plan out your website, you will start to discover what additional software you might need. Some of these tools will be free, others will cost money. How much you ultimately spend will depend on which tools you need to complete the job.

Consider Your Needs

To determine the ultimate cost of starting a website, you’ll have to consider your needs. Do you need a very popular domain name or can you do something less common? Do you expect your website to have tens of thousands of visitors every day, requiring a faster server, or can you go with something smaller? How about the design of your website – do you need something sleek and professional, or will a simple template suffice?

These are the types of things you’ll need to think about when determining the final cost. The cost of a website can range anywhere from a few dollars all the way up to thousands – there’s no one correct answer. Hopefully, this guide was able to give you some directions to think about and you’ll be able to estimate the cost of building your website.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com