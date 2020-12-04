A Digital Certificate For COVID-19 Vaccination Has Been Created by a Seattle-Based Startup!

Covid-19 has been around for almost a year. Many scientists have been working night and day to find a solution for this deadly virus. Vaccertify, a Startup in Seattle has also joined the movement of fighting this disease by creating a digital vaccination certificate for those vaccinated against Covid-19. The main aim of this kind of certificate is to act as a social pass to public places like events venues, business centers, sports arenas, and many more.

How does Vaccertify work?

When you get vaccinated against Covid-19, you will get the normal certificate of vaccination like it is for several other diseases that have vaccines. To get the digital certificate by Vaccertify, you will have to provide proof of vaccination (which is your hard copy vaccination certificate), your government ID, and a selfie. It is this information that Vaccertify uses to create a digital certificate that you can have with you on your phone or computer.

So, whenever you go to any public place or visit someone that requires you to be vaccinated against Covid-19, you can present your digital certificate as proof of vaccination. This certificate will bear your names, photo, and QR that can be scanned to verify whether your digital certificate is authentic. So, instead of having to carry the hard copy certificate (that is even prone to wearing out), all you’ll need now is just the digital certificate on your smartphone.

When the QR code is scanned by anyone who wants to verify your digital certificate, it generates a link that leads to the Vaccertify website. While on the website, the vaccination ID will be shown to the inquirer. However, to see this ID, you will have to first enter a private pin that is given to the bearer of the certificate as a way of ensuring their health details are kept private.

How it all started

The CEO, and co-founder of Vaccertify says she got the idea of creating a digital certificate when she was looking for a babysitter that is vaccinated against Covid19. She says it was hard for her to simply trust the word of a stranger without verifying whether their claims of being vaccinated were true.

Requesting for medical records was an option, but again she didn’t want to look too inquisitive. It is at this point that she thought of innovating an easier way of sharing vaccination proof for Covid-19. That’s how Vaccertify started. Whereas this digital certificate may not be accepted at official places like airports, it can be used in informal gatherings or when you want to visit someone who needs proof of vaccination before meeting you.

Pricing

This digital certificate has three pricing packages that include the following;

7 Day Delivery – $49.99

3 Day Delivery – $99.99

24 Hour Delivery – $199.99

About this company

Vaccertify is a tech company based in Seattle that started operating in 2020. This company provides people with a digital vaccination certificate for Covid-19 vaccination that can be used as a “social pass” in situations where you go to a place that needs proof of vaccination.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com