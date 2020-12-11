Top 2021 Web Design Trends For Your Website!

This year, by far, has been a tough one for everyone. Previous years always seemed to rush through each month. In contrast, 2020 went at a slow and steady pace. There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has and will affect the web well into 2021. Here are some web design trends resulting from this pandemic era.

Improved and Increased Ecommerce

Ordering online has become the norm this year. With several states going into lockdown and people avoiding in-person shopping, website use has gone up drastically. Businesses needed to adapt quickly to stay afloat. In 2021, the ever-declining retail storefront will continue its descend, while eCommerce, which will grow a projected 20 percent growth next year, will see more potential to take over the retail spectrum. This means that websites need faster uploads to compete with the overhaul of new eCommerce emerging.

2021 will bring more websites that stand for something; a movement of some kind in a sense. Struggling businesses need to take a different approach and one way they are doing that is by connecting with their customers. They are calling out to things that matter to them, which causes more awareness for their business in the progress. More brand awareness through more meaningful causes to rally behind is the theme.

Better Video Calls With Less Eye Strain

Whether for school, work meetings, or even Thanksgiving dinner video interactions have become a quick necessity this year. Without the ability to use video conferencing, a lot more people would be out of work and there might not be any interaction with their friends and family. Video calling has seen some problems, from the potential hacker getting into a school Zoom class to connections being lost. This will be something that needs improvement during the upcoming year.

Zoom has become one of the biggest players pertaining to video calls. Many schools use Zoom for their online classrooms and businesses have been holding meetings or conferences through the Zoom platform. Virtual learning is nothing new. However, the scale that it is on is. Next year, we will see more companies making an effort to become the most utilized video calling platform as well as creating a better UX.

Lighter background colors are going to continue to be the focus for 2021. With the dark mode taking on with such popularity, this has given web design austin the idea that people want less of a strain on their eyes but still be able to use their devices the same. This in particular will benefit students who are constantly on the computer due to distance learning. Sofer colors bring calm along with a break for the eyes.

Transforming Scrolls

Everyone scrolls on any device they use. Almost all devices are touchscreen enabled Therefore, a new style to create a memorable yet interactive experience is by each scroll to mean something or to change. Flashes of words or images all come to life with just a simple scroll. Engaging consumers like this will cause them to choose that engagement for themselves, thus making them a part of the decision to engage further.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com