Great Holiday Gift Ideas for a Business Traveler!

If someone in your family has to travel regularly for business, there are a lot of fantastic work and travel-themed gift ideas that you can consider this holiday season. Try to think of something that helps make working life on the road a little bit easier.

Travel Sized Teleprompter

A miniature teleprompter is an awesome gift for people who have to address an audience when they’re traveling for business. People who have frequent speaking engagements, do business to business sales presentations, or conduct trainings, can all benefit from having this handy gadget in their briefcase.

TSA Precheck

Believe it or not, you can give TSA precheck access as a gift. This phenomenal airport timesaver entitles precheck holders to skip the long TSA lines when they’re getting through security to go on a flight. It’s like VIP access through the TSA terminal so a business traveler can make a great time getting to the gate.

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Lots of time on an airplane is a good setting for a frequent traveler to get in some much-needed rest to stay ahead of jet lag or break out their laptop and get some work done. Noise cancelling headphones will drown out the noisy din on an airplane and make sleeping or concentrating on work a lot easier.

Audible Subscription

A subscription to Audible is a wonderful gift for someone who has to fly a lot. People can log into Audible on their smartphones to listen to books. It doesn’t take up the weight or space in a bag that a book does, so people will have ready access to anything that they’re interested in reading without carrying something heavy. Moreover, Audible has inspired a lot of infrequent readers to check out some books that they’ve been interested in but simply haven’t had the chance to get to.

Backup Power Source

Struggling to find a place to plug in at the airport can be tough. It’s certainly common to see travelers sitting on the floor simply to stay near their phone or device while it charges in a wall jack. A rechargeable power pack is a crucial lifeline for a regular traveler. You can get a slim and compact design that will hardly take up any bag space at all.

Compact Neck Pillow

Wanting to look like a pro traveler may dissuade so business professionals from carrying around one of those bulky neck pillows. However, it doesn’t mean that they wouldn’t like using a neck pillow when they’re trying to catch some rest on a flight without experiencing that constant head drop when they start to nod off. Get an easily inflatable or compressing option so someone can enjoy the comfort of neck support without lugging around an awkwardly shaped pillow everywhere they go.

A gift that’s geared towards someone’s work and unique on-the-go lifestyle shows that you really put thought into your gift. Your gift recipient will be sure to appreciate your thoughtfulness, and hopefully, he or she can get a lot of use out of your gift for years to come.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com