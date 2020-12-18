Best Static Code Analysis Software!

Can you imagine how tough to write the code for a program? Not that complex if you can understand the basics. The more complicated and intricated task than writing code is detecting the flaws. None of us will disagree on this, shall we?

For simplification and avoid the manual works to identify the code-flaws, we have countless software nowadays. The significant role of them is to identify the flaws during the code development. That’s how it helps to analyze the code and detect defects in the software development life cycle (SDLC) phase.

Formally, we know the static code analysis as a procedure of debugging the examining code before running the program. It is possible by analyzing a bunch of code within coding rules. Let’s dig deep to explore the best static code analysis software.

How static code works

Static code analysis empowers the developers to improve the quality without losing speed and comply with coding structures and standards. Before any software code begins, static code analysis is the most vital part of the whole process.

So, choosing the right tools or software for this analysis is necessary to keep the speed, quality, and other requirements maximum. It generally focuses on,

-Programming error/flaws

-Coding standard breaches

-Security vulnerabilities

Also, analyzing tools are good at finding relevant coding problems, buffer overflow, memory losses, null pointing, etc. As a result, analyzers keep developers updated, informed on best coding practices that help them in the long run.

The work process of static code analysis

First of all, write down the code. Then run a static code analyzer. It will check the whole code according to the predetermined coding rules. Then, it will review the analyzing code to fix the problematic issues. While you have resolved the earlier process, the procedure will move forward to the development stage for testing.

Approach to find the best SAST tools

Source code analysis tools are also known as Static Application Security Test (SAST) tools. Developers have built these to analyze the source codes to find security flaws. Now, the question is how you choose the best tools suitable for your company or other works?

There is no simple answer to it, rather than you need to depend on some factors. The initial approach you can make for testing a project using the SAST tools. Well, while test a project, you will find several good and bad things about the tools.

Many companies are following this path. In this way, you can check out the scanning speed and the number of false positives. Also, it is an easy process to identify how efficient the tool is in catching vulnerabilities.

Those who concern about the availability of the testing projects, you don’t need to do. For more convenience of the users, many developers have built free projects that are available online. Interestingly, free projects are intentionally vulnerable. Moreover, several developers build dummy websites with security vulnerabilities for your benefit.

SAST Evaluation

Selecting the right solution for your code-security testing is complex to fulfill. SAST solutions dissolve the source code to have the potential vulnerabilities without deploying the code. The evolution goes with like:

-Proof of concept (POC) time planning

-Vendor selecting criteria

-Understanding the vendor analysis

-Selecting codes with familiar vulnerabilities

-Result comparison

-Integration testing

CodeScan

As far as we talk about the coding quality, ensuring security and static code analysis tool, CodeScan reflects a vital role. The mission is to provide the code quality and detect the vulnerabilities for keeping their client project safe and sound—the San Diego-based company, founded in 2014 to empower DevOps teams on the Salesforce platform.

On this note, California-based Salesforce is a cloud software company. CodeScan has equipped its development team to write high-quality code in real-time and have visibility in deploying the project. It also helps in lessening technical debt. As a result, by optimizing a static code analytical solution, this company can provide all your needs.

The key features you will get in CodeScan

High-quality code

-This company enables standard and unique integrations to the top repositories, integrated development environment (IDE), and other tools for better coding development.

Fortifying standardization

-CodeScan brings a unique bunch of profiles and customizable quality gates for the guarantee.

Reducing technological debt

-It brings a big set of rules to seize the vulnerability.

Conclusion

There is no solid security planning or solutions by which you can identify the flaws. Also, it prevents all the potential bugs from your coding as every approach has its limit. But the world is full of real solutions and enriches of apparent possibility.

With the right guideline, you can prepare yourself for this evaluation and find the nearly closest solution against your security demands. End of the day, it will buy you some time and detect real security issues.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com