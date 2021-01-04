5 Responsibilities of a Landlord you Need to Know!

Every landlord has a responsibility to a tenant, but only a few tenants know about those responsibilities. A landlord such as Steven Taylor Los Angeles , for instance, has a clear understanding of all his responsibilities. In this article, you’ll know about five responsibilities every tenant should know about.

1. Landlords should be honest

Being honest with the tenant is one of the most vital responsibilities. LA Real Estate requires that every landlord becomes upfront with a tenant about things like water and lights, as well as the number of people that will be living in a property, especially if the property will be shared by tenants. When your landlord neglects to reveal such things, this may put a strain on your relationship.

2. A landlord should maintain a property

It is one of the landlord’s responsibilities to maintain a property. This means a landlord should make sure that the cottage, condo, or apartment that is being rented is clean, safe, and habitable before allowing anyone to move in. If the roof is leaking, for instance, it should be fixed before the property is rented out. And depending on the type of contract the landlord has with a tenant, in some cases the landlord would be responsible for maintaining the property during the duration of the lease.

3. A landlord should make sure the property is safe

Safety comes first when it comes to renting out a property to tenants. Landlords have a responsibility to make sure that their buildings are safe and accessible to children and people with disabilities. This should be done before the property is advertised for people to rent. Another way of making a property safe is by installing alarms or paying a security company. Then at the end of every month, the landlord can factor in such costs to the tenant.

4. A landlord should not interfere with your use of property

As a tenant, you should have free access and use of the property that you are renting. Once this right is being breached, you as a tenant have a right to take your landlord to court and sue for a breach of contract. While it’s common for landlords to inspect the property from time to time, this shouldn’t be done without informing you as a tenant.

5. A landlord should give you a copy of your lease

Lastly, the landlord has a responsibility to furnish you with a copy of a lease agreement. Because if you don’t have a copy, you don’t have an agreement to rent the property.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com