Google Launches Question Hub!

Google Question Hub, accessible at questionhub.withgoogle.com, is now open for US-based publishers to sign up for. In 2018, Google launched Question Hub in regions where the company found it did not have enough content in its search index to answer searchers’ questions.

What is Question Hub?

Google says “Question Hub is a tool that enables creators to create richer content by leveraging unanswered questions. Question Hub collects these unanswered user questions and surfaces them to bloggers, writers, and content creators like you.”

It is basically a way for Google to enable searchers to tell it that the search results provided are not answering the query. Then, Google takes the data about those questions that are not being sufficiently answered and makes it available to website owners and publishers. This creates a tunnel of data from unsatisfied searchers to content creators.