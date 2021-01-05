Google Question Hub, accessible at questionhub.withgoogle.com, is now open for US-based publishers to sign up for. In 2018, Google launched Question Hub in regions where the company found it did not have enough content in its search index to answer searchers’ questions.
What is Question Hub?
Google says “Question Hub is a tool that enables creators to create richer content by leveraging unanswered questions. Question Hub collects these unanswered user questions and surfaces them to bloggers, writers, and content creators like you.”
It is basically a way for Google to enable searchers to tell it that the search results provided are not answering the query. Then, Google takes the data about those questions that are not being sufficiently answered and makes it available to website owners and publishers. This creates a tunnel of data from unsatisfied searchers to content creators.
Why the Question Hub Important?
This tool is an excellent way for publishers to identify content that searchers are looking for, but do not find useful search results for in Google.
For example, one could search for Google SEO-related topics that searchers could not find answers for and then make a list of questions and of content ideas that solve these unanswered SEO search questions.
This makes it an invaluable tool for content creation research and for revealing user search intent on different topics. Overall this is a treasure trove of valuable new search insights related to question-based search queries.
Author | Emily Forbes
An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!
Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com