5 Reasons Why Every Church Needs A Website!

According to research, each day, millions of people (present and prospective church-goers) look for a church on the Internet. A lot of modern men and women search for online podcasts or sermon videos. They want to talk about religion on social media and read blogs by pastors. Unfortunately, in 21 century, most churches still do not have their own website.

Have you started creating a page for your church yet? Here are 5 reasons why all of us need websites for a church.

#1 Presentation

A site can introduce people to your church. On the different data, 97% of users search for local organizations on the network. On your own site, you may write about pastors from your church, their bios, and what they’re passionate about. Also, you can give information about hosted on Sundays, and programs your church oversees, such as helping the homeless, afterschool programs, etc.

Prospective congregation members will know all nuances about what type of ministry is planned and who is going to preach. Therefore, they will feel more comfortable, and more likely, they will come to your church in person.

But to attract a greater number of potential church-goers, organizations need to build good church websites. All because today, the first impression of the church is being made on the Internet. According to Google research, it only takes about 17 milliseconds for people to develop conclusions about the whole organization.

So, you not only need a website, you need the best church website hosting, which will make it fast, secure, and available 24-hour. And the name of the site, which better represents your organization. Here you can find the domain name and check if domain is available.

#2 Attracting

Use your church’s website to inspire prospective members who are seeking spiritual guidance to get involved in your ministry. Even if they aren’t current church-goers from your congregation. Some people haven’t been to church before, so they may be timid or afraid of being perceived as an outcast.

Location-based SEO (Search Engine Optimization) for promoting your website will help more people in your neighborhood find your church. Don’t forget to add location information about the church and give other contacts on your webpage. That’s what every church website needs essential.

#3 Informing

According to CRCNA.org, more than half of parishioners state that a church’s website is essential in facilitating their participation at church. A site allows them to get helpful information such as event calendars, community bulletins, recorded sermons, and volunteer sign-up forms.

On the other hand, your own site will help you to stop printing out a lot of announcements. You can upload calendars and programs on your webpage. This allows you to save money, decrease your paper trail, and easily update information last-minute in case something changes.

#4 Donating

A website is another way to receive contributions. On various calculations, nowadays, almost half of all church donations are completed with a card, and more than half of parishioners are willing the giving transactions by the network.

You can add a secure portal that collects payments on your website. We are convinced that’s one more thing what every church website needs.

#5 Accessibility

You can’t work 24/7/365 but your site can. When users need information about the congregation, they can easily find it on the site. And nevermind, this information needed at 6 AM or at 11 PM. With a website, you never have to turn anyone away.

Conclusion

Your site can be much more than a just place to find the contacts of the church. Due to best practices for church websites, your webpage might turn into a platform where parishioners will get involved in church life and support one another.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com