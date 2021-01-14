Is Automation the Future of Gardening?

Following the rise of digitalization, the art of home gardening has drastically changed. In prior years, maintaining a well-kept garden required hard work and patience. Now, the amount of physical labor needed to produce and look after a thriving natural space is less than ever before. It’s no secret that numerous technological advancements have altered the outlook of gardening, but the evolution towards a remote future has seen automation come to the forefront. As such, let’s consider the benefits of computer-powered gardening.

Advantageous from a Business Standpoint

According to IBM, automation is something of a blanket term that refers to technological areas that require minimal human input. On paper, this concept appears to contrast many of the pre-existing advantages of gardening. Fundamentally, one of the reasons that many people are keen gardeners relates to the fact it builds strength, boosts morale, and promotes a positive mindset. For some, the reward isn’t in the finished article, but instead the hard work required to achieve aesthetically-pleasing results.

Source: Unsplash

However, a tech-oriented approach to gardening has its benefits. Crucially, automated hedge trimmers, lawnmowers, and watering systems can save gardeners a significant amount of time concerning environmental upkeep. For those who run businesses, embracing automation may be the catalyst to enjoying a more efficient and profitable future.

Because of the timeliness of traditional lawn mowing, the Bosch Indego 350 Connect Robotic Lawnmower would undoubtedly help those working in lawn care to achieve a hassle-free, clean cut. As the device costs around $1,220, it’s imperative to have business coverage for lawn care and equipment. With Next Insurance’s general liability cover, business owners can protect their lawnmower against theft or damage. The policy also covers property damage, meaning that, should the technology unexpectedly catch a rock, for example, insurance would safeguard against any resulting damage. So, provided the equipment is covered, it could be well worth investing in some top-rated tech because being more efficient could really help get your business moving.

Eco-Friendly Tools are Now Widely Available

Few would argue that automation doesn’t reduce the workload required to maintain a garden space. However, aside from time-related benefits, modern-day technology also strives to ensure that gardens are now more eco-friendly than ever before. As mentioned above, the concept of automation revolves around reducing human input while serving to benefit from an efficiency and productivity standpoint.

Because of the computer-powered nature of modern gadgets, many of them cut both costs and time, thus reducing waste. According to Make Use Of’s report on smart sprinkler systems, the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller can save consumers up to 50 percent on their water bills.

Source: Unsplash

Given that gardens require watering regularly, reducing waste levels has been pivotal to the activity’s longevity. Regarding usage, conserving water where possible helps to keep the substance pure by minimizing the prospect of pollution. As such, through smart gadgets, both the environment and consumers are beneficiaries of automated technology.

Find a Balance Between Old and New Methods

In the digital era, it’s unsurprising to see laborious tasks embrace forward-thinking concepts. With gardening, however, it’s vital to find a balance between hands-on enjoyment and time-saving assistance. That said, regarding whether automation is the future of gardening, disputing otherwise is troublesome because of its environmentally-friendly approach.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com