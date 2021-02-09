The Importance of Advertisements for Bloggers!

In an online space that’s crowded with written and video content, it’s often hard to become a recognizable name amongst other hopeful content creators. In order to avoid lost content and deliver it to a broad audience, there’s a lot to be said about advertisements. Whether you’re a new blogger or you’re already established, advertisements can help increase the reach of your content, gain engagement from your audience, and increase revenue for your site. We’ll take a look at some of the ways you could benefit from advertisements as a blogger below.

Increasing Reach and Engagement

The purpose of an advertisement is to create awareness for a brand. With around 83% of people using the internet across the globe, gaining access to your desired audience is easier than ever before. Though, in order to create the desired awareness, the advertisement content, design, and delivery need to be thoroughly considered.

Firstly, it has to appeal to your audience, so making a ‘clickable’ ad is the first step to overcome. This can be done by carefully thinking of the text and design of the advertisement. Secondly, identifying the spaces where your audience is essential as this allows you to place your advertisement across platforms that your audience visit. By working with software like RealVu, it will ensure that your advertisement is placed in an ad space that has good viewability amongst your audience and will safeguard your ad before making it live.

Gaining Insight into Performance

Posting advert after advert isn’t any good when you don’t know how well they’re performing. By monitoring your ad performance along the way with software like Comscore and Integral Ad Science, you’ll be provided with insights to see what brings you the best results. This is important as it will help steer you in the right direction for future ads.

All in all, there are many techniques, strategies, and software you can take advantage of to maximize the effectiveness of your adverts. However, as a blogger or publisher, it’s important to ensure that your content is free of malvertisement, which is the circulation of intentionally malicious adverts. Malvertisements can minimize the value of your advert when hosted elsewhere, cause swayed analysis through things like re-directs, and they can damage your site when hosting advertisements. That’s why taking advantage of top-end, real-time protection software, such as GeoEdge, can be beneficial to your blogger reputation as it will not only ensure increased awareness but increased revenue too.

Increasing Revenue

This is different from advertising your own content as it involves increasing the revenue you make from your blog. By partnering with an advertisement agency, you can host advertisements on your site and be paid for each click on an advertisement that’s on your site.

However, in doing this, you want to make sure that the ads you allow on your site are relevant to your audience and not harmful. That’s where software like Double Verify comes in to detect where bad ads come from through their Fraud Lab feature. Taking it a step further, as mentioned previously, there is software like GeoEdge which works to prevent any malicious ads from accessing your site and gives safe ads the green light to be hosted. Not only does this ensure your users are well looked after, but it consequently plays a big part in the reputation of your brand.

As many in the industry will know, it can be tricky to get your content to the right audience amidst high levels of competition. However, there are effective means of doing just that.

By communicating your brand through advertising, you can engage your audience more successfully, monitor your ads’ performance, and even increase your sites’ revenue. Investing in the perfect software to ensure you avoid malvertisement is vital, which is where companies like Geoedge come in – as they tick all the boxes. Regardless of how much blogger experience you have, it is all a matter of having awareness of the various methods available, having the right software, and implementing both in a constructive way.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com