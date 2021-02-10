Defend Your Network With Real-Time Protection!

Preventing targeted attacks on your organization is more critical than ever. These types of attacks target specific aspects of your organization anonymously, creating pressing problems across several different parts of an organization. Targeted attacks can negatively impact any kind of business, so implementing some form of advanced threat protection to guard long-term against these threats is vital to successful operations. Targeted attacks are becoming bolder and more frequent. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, targeted email, network, and other sophisticated attacks are a genuine concern for any organization. Here are a few key benefits of using advanced threat prevention software to protect your network and systems.

Real-time protection

Stealthy, targeted attacks are one of the more dangerous cyber-attacks out there today. Attackers spend time and effort putting together such attacks, resulting in an intricate attack that can totally disable an organization. Targeted attacks are customized to their victims and usually seek to steal customer/financial information to hold for ransom or act as an entryway for intellectual property theft. That’s why implementing an advanced threat software solution for all of your company’s devices is critical now. Targeted attacks can happen at any time, via malware, a remotely installed toolkit, or other means. Real-time protection finds and detects possible threats ahead of time so that you can respond appropriately without adverse effects on your company’s operations.

XDR analysis

XDR – otherwise known as extended direction and response – is one of the more powerful analysis tools utilized in most advanced protection programs. With XDR, an organization can rapidly gain insight into possible problems and respond quickly and address managed and unmanaged devices. What if a vendor or employee connects an unauthorized to your network and becomes a conduit for an attack? XDR is the best possible method of response. With XDR, a visualization of the network events can help prioritize response. It provides crucial vectors like the attack’s entry point, who’s affected, where it came from, where it’s going, and its likely origin point. In essence, XDR provides a full-scale investigative utility and response to any potential threats.

360-degree protection

Do you know how many ports your current network security protects? It’s probably just one or a few. With the significance of various threats these days, your organization requires more robust protection. One aspect of advanced threat protection, 360-degree protection, addresses this exact problem. In 360-degree protection, your network appliance watches over all of your ports and handles over 100 network protocols as it seeks advanced threats/targeted attacks. Using this method, you can see otherwise invisible activities that standard security methods don’t typically find. It also gives you a thorough analysis of malware or command and control attacks threatening your system. It’s almost an all-in-one solution baked into a more comprehensive, more practical approach. 360-degree protection stops targeted attacks right in their tracks and is a crucial ingredient of any quality online security practices.

Sandbox analysis

Sandbox analysis is yet another useful implement of targeted threat protection. In sandbox analysis, the system creates an isolated testing environment where your system can execute programs or code without affecting the rest of the system. Why is that useful? It extends the life of your other security, like endpoint encryption. It also pragmatically addresses malware. Let’s say you’ve picked up some particularly nasty malware, but it’s not displaying the same type of behavior malware usually does. Malware is becoming more sophisticated, with designers figuring out new methods of avoiding detection. By putting it in a sandbox environment, you can analyze suspicious programs or code without the possibility of damaging your systems. As part of advanced protection, ransomware, exploits, and malware automatically get exiled to the sandbox for examination.

Intelligence sharing

So, how does powerful security software help ease advanced and targeted threats? Through intelligence sharing. Advanced threat intelligence uses several intelligence standards like YARA—the rules that define what to look out for to find malware—and STIX (structured threat information expression) to analyze and comprehend threats. Intelligence sharing integrates with whatever security solutions you’re using to create full visibility into the threat ecosystem looming over your organization. It is, perhaps, the most useful aspect of advanced threat protection systems because it correlates, visualizes, and provides the real-time data you need to keep your organization safe from targeted attacks now and well into the future.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com