The Internet of Things in 2021!

In the last decade our dependence on technology that relies on a connection to the internet has increased exponentially. From smart taps to smart heating systems, bio-metric scales to doorbells, our home is awash with smart devices that are leading the Internet of Things charge and showing how much we rely on them for our everyday lives. But what is the Internet of Things and what trends will we see?

What is the Internet of Things?

In the broadest sense, the Internet of Things (IoT) is a term that refers to everything connected to the internet. However, in recent years, it is increasingly being used to define objects that “talk” to each other.

These devices gather information, analyse it, and create an action to help someone with a particular task, or learn from a process – and help make improvements. While the IoT is not a new trend, as we move more towards a digital way of life, there are certain areas of our life which will change forever.

What are the biggest IoT trends in 2021?

As with every aspect of our lives, the pandemic has affected the way we live in myriad ways, in particular how we communicate and connect with one another. From how we live to how we work, how we socialise to how seek medical help, we’ve got the biggest IoT trends to look out for.

Healthcare

For nearly a year our health sector has been under tremendous strain. But in order to keep both patients and doctors safe, we’ve seen a shift to online healthcare. In particular GP surgeries have turned to telemedicine.

While the long-term impact of telemedicine is still uncertain, there’s no doubt that the use of such technology for patients who are more susceptible to various viruses because of age or a weaker immune system has been invaluable for them.

Telemedicine has also allowed people to continue to work without having to take time off for appointments that usually last less than 10 minutes, which is beneficial for not only employers, but the employees themselves.

Maker Movement

The Maker Movement is fundamentally a desire that harks back to earlier civilisation, in which we turned our hand to making things instead of just buying them. And while craft activities like knitting and pottery making are key examples of the traditional maker movement, the IoT is also having a hand to play too. DIY electronic platforms like Raspberry Pi are part of this modern movement, as they allow users to create their own computer platforms, as well as share ideas and insights with likeminded people.

Home working

Working from home became the new normal for millions of people, and initial reports suggest that workers are resistant to return to the old way. So we can expect an influx of apps and smart devices to help us become more productive when it comes to working remotely.

We’ll see an increase in intelligent automated scheduling and calendar tools, as well as better quality and more interactive video conferencing.

