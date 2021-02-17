Effective SEO Techniques to Drive Traffic to Your Website Today!

SEO techniques are advancing, and Google is getting smarter by the day. When you launch a website, you need to learn many basics such as keyword research, titles, meta tags, and content optimization. All these strategies will help in increasing traffic to your new site.

Let’s check SEO tactics that can help change your site’s performance.

Guest Post on Relevant Websites

Backlinks aid in the content ranking, but if you aren’t ready to wait for links, you can do guest posting.

The strategy will increase blog traffic to your site, thus building your brand. On the other hand, invite other people in your niche line to your site. They may likely share and link to their guest blog post, thus pulling more readers to your site.

Create Easy to Read Content

Optimizing your Content for readability helps in increasing organic rankings. How do you achieve that goal? First, create quality content- right spelling, error-free grammar, compelling introduction, etc. Secondly, avoid lengthy paragraphs by using sub-headers and bullet points for easy scanning. Lastly, include related images or screenshots to pass the message quickly and appease the reader.

Learning SEO strategies can be challenging. You have to learn and implement everything. The hardest part is content creation, and that’s why you need a Calgary SEO Agency to have SEO-optimized content from a certified agency.

Check Your Competitors’ Best Performing Pages

Find your competitors’ SEO tricks to apply them to your site too. Which keywords are they using? Are they using short or long-tail keywords? Imitate their ideas but do not copy. On the other hand, you can collaborate with a non-competitor with the same audience as your site. This strategy aids in cross-promotion through each other’s audience.

Intensify Content Production

Websites that publish SEO content two to three times a week have a high number of conversions. The more you produce your Content, the higher chance of covering many keywords that your audience is searching for. However, frequency is one area that aids in increasing page views. The other one is writing marketing content to increase trust and gather backlinks. Additionally, spice your site with informative articles to add value to your audience.

Post Articles to LinkedIn

Many people have known the value of LinkedIn with time. Since it’s the most extensive professional social site, publishing good quality content can bring traffic to your site. Note that SEO-optimized content is vital to attract users. Connect with users in your expertise line to gather more following.

Be Active on Quora

Quora is a site that receives over 30 million different visitors monthly. The site has lots of questions listed daily, and some may be in the category of your expertise. So, if you frequently answer questions, it’s likely to create a reputation that may help get referral traffic. You can’t follow Quora links, but users can follow you due to your answers’ quality. If your answers get many upvotes, they will come on top of others; thus, people will first see yours.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com