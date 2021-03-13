The Importance of Verifying Identity Before Hiring!

If you thought that identity verification was something that happened automatically during the process of the background check, then you are not alone. There are lots of other people who thought the same thing. Now, a lot of organizations are realizing that this is not the case. The process of verifying someone’s identity is not something that can be handled simply by flipping a switch. A lot of background screening vendors actually do not offer identity verification at all. On the other hand, this is an important part of conducting an employee background check. Why is identity verification so important if you are going through the hiring process?

You Do Not Want To Get Involved in Identity Theft

First, you want to make sure that your business does not get wrapped off in a situation involving identity theft. Technology has come a long way during the past few decades. The advent of the internet has changed the way the business landscape operates. Unfortunately, this also means that it can be easier than ever to steal someone’s identity. It might be possible to find out all of someone’s personal information using the internet alone. Then, before the victim even realizes what has happened, identity theft has taken place. In order for you to prevent this from happening, you need to verify someone’s identity before you decide to hire them. That way, you know you are hiring the right person for the job.

Identity Verification Is Important for Preventing Tax Fraud

As a manager, it is your job to make sure that you report wages accurately to the government. The only way you can do this is if you know who you are reporting wages for. If you do not go through the process of verifying someone’s identity, you might be sending your wages to one person and reporting wages for another person. This can lead to a messy tax situation. Your business might even be put at the center of it. Fortunately, you can prevent this from happening. As long as you go through the identity verification process with a straightforward identity verification check, you can minimize the risk your business takes when you hire someone.

Prevent Employment Fraud from Taking Place

Shockingly, another significant issue that a lot of people deal with is employment fraud. Employment fraud takes place in a number of situations. It can be directly tied to someone’s tax situation, or it could be even tied to someone’s benefits. You want to prevent employment fraud from happening because you don’t want your business caught up in this either. If you hire a new employee, you want to make sure that you report this accurately. Conducting an identity verification test can help you prevent employee fraud from happening. To make sure you do this properly, you should work with a reputable identity verification service .

Gather the Right Background Information

Finally, if you verify someone’s identity, you can make sure that you run a background check on the right person as well. Before you decide to hire someone, you want to make sure that you protect your customers and employees from harm. If you do not verify someone’s identity, you may have a hard time conducting a thorough background check. This is an essential part of the pre-employment screening process. To protect your business against accusations of negligent hiring, conduct an identity verification screening before you finished the background check. That way, you have all the information you need to make an educated hiring decision.

Screen All Applicants the Right Way With Identity Verification

Many businesses overlooked the importance of identity verification. On the other hand, this is still a critical part of the pre-employment screening process. You need to make sure that everyone you hire is who they say they are. Otherwise, you could place your business, employees, and customers in harm’s way. If you do your due diligence before hiring someone, you will place your business and a solid position moving forward. Fortunately, there are trained professionals who can help you screen all of your applicants thoroughly. Make sure you have all the pieces before you decide to hire someone.

