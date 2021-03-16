Landing Page Promotion: Drive Targeted Traffic To Your Landing Page!

Driving targeted traffic to your landing page is bound to increase conversions and achieve your business goals.

Omnisend Research found that landing pages have the highest conversion rate of 23%. But you need to promote your landing page to reach your audience.

How do you promote your landing page to the right people? Read on to understand how to bring potential buyers to your landing page.

But first.

What Makes A Good Landing Page?

Any landing page’s goal is to get the lead (potential buyer) to make a purchase (convert). An effective landing page helps visitors convert effortlessly.

These are the features that make a high converting landing page:

Precise and centered on achieving a single goal (conversion) . If you have multiple ad campaigns, each of them should have its own landing pages. Your landing page is specific for closing a single deal.

. If you have multiple ad campaigns, each of them should have its own landing pages. Your landing page is specific for closing a single deal. Minimal distractions , even if it means removing navigation from your landing page. Your lead should go down the sales funnel on the same page.

, even if it means removing navigation from your landing page. Your lead should go down the sales funnel on the same page. Skimmable . A reader should get the message within 5 seconds of looking at your landing page. Utilize bold headings and subheadings, graphics, videos, etc.

. A reader should get the message within 5 seconds of looking at your landing page. Utilize bold headings and subheadings, graphics, videos, etc. Focused on the visitor . In the 5 seconds of skimming, the visitor should know what they will gain from your product. Outline the benefits in three to five bullet points.

. In the 5 seconds of skimming, the visitor should know what they will gain from your product. Outline the benefits in three to five bullet points. Clear and well-placed Call-To-Action (CTA) button . You can have more than one CTA button if mobile users have to scroll down your landing page. Just place them strategically after small pieces of content. You can label them differently to feel natural. E.g., sign up, download now, get my copy today, etc.

. You can have more than one CTA button if mobile users have to scroll down your landing page. Just place them strategically after small pieces of content. You can label them differently to feel natural. E.g., sign up, download now, get my copy today, etc. Urgency. Call it a limited offer or put a timer, anything to make the visitor act now.

Call it a limited offer or put a timer, anything to make the visitor act now. Social Proof. Do you have reviews or testimonials or buyer data like product likes? Show your visitor why people love your product.

Do you have reviews or testimonials or buyer data like product likes? Show your visitor why people love your product. Look great on mobile devices too.

Ask yourself this, “Does the landing page solve the reader’s problem without creating other problems?” If it does, that’s great. To ensure that your landing page is effective, do A/B testing using landing page builders like Unbounce.

Promote Your Landing Page in These Practical Steps.

Organic Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

Target relevant keywords for your product and place them strategically in your landing page title, meta description, heading, and page copy.

If you are selling a digital marketing guide eBook, your landing page should target primary and secondary keywords for ‘digital marketing guide.’ Use keyword research tools like Google Keyword Planner, Ahref, Ubersuggest, etc.

That way, most of your landing page traffic will be people searching for digital marketing guides. And these are the easiest to convert.

Quality Backlinks

Quality backlinks are one way to rank high for your target keywords. Get backlinks from high-authority websites in your niche. The easiest way to do this is by guest posting.

Guest posting is when you post an informative article on an established website in your industry to establish your expertise. Since guest posts are not promotional, you only promote your page on the “author’s bio” section. You will need to research for guest posting opportunities, build rapport with the website and write great quality content. It takes some time, but you can get guest posting services from an established brand like Vazoola to achieve your business goals in time.

Engage With Your Audience On Social Media

Use your social media channels to connect with your target customers. Post the link in social media groups with your target market, post in your feed with relevant hashtags, engage with relevant posts in the comments. Also, engage in other online forums in your niche.

If you can, get influencers to use and review your product on their social media platforms. It builds trust for your product.

Email Marketing: Segmented Email List

Start with your subscribers. But before sending an email blast, segment (group) your email list to target only the subscribers who fit your buyer persona. A Mailchimp survey found that subscribers are 100.95% more likely to click the link to your landing page if it is relevant to their needs.

You will have to collect the subscribers’ information to segment them. Email marketing automation tools like Mailchimp make such tasks so much easier. You could also send out short surveys to your subscribers to determine their needs.

Promote Your Landing Page In Your Blog

Do you have a blog talking about your product? Edit and update it to include a link to your landing page. Or, create a new informative blog post that leads people to your product. Go ahead and promote that blog in all your available promotional channels.

Create A Link-Sharing Contest And Promote It

Get people to share your landing page URL on their social media in exchange for a prize like free entry into an online event, a free course, anything that will give you a great return on investment.

Anything you do that improves your domain authority gives your landing pages a better chance at reaching the right people. Promote your product in events, to friends, press releases, and any other means you find. If you use paid ads, make sure that your landing page delivers exactly what your ad copy says.

All you have to do is test your promotional channel using analytics tools like Google Analytics. Don’t test your channel against another channel. Test each channel against its history, i.e., its performance over time.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com