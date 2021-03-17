How to Create the Perfect PowerPoint Presentation!

The appearance of a PowerPoint presentation highly determines the extent to which the audience will understand the content. When creating a presentation, it is important to focus on how you distribute information in the slides. An easy way of making a perfect presentation is by using a hub and spoke diagram.

Focus on the choice of templates

The appearance of a presentation depends on the type of template used to create it. There are many templates that an individual can choose to make an appealing presentation. However, before choosing the template, you need to ensure that you can use it without any challenges. This means you cannot choose a template that you haven’t used before to make a presentation. Templates such as the hub and spoke diagram provide a person with an easy option to present their text. The template has five slides with icons, colors, and texts that can be customized to one’s preferences.

Consider visuals

You do not want to create a presentation with too many pictures or diagrams. If you create such, it will appear too crowded, and the audience might not easily understand the content being presented. The presentation ought to have minimal diagrams to ensure that each of them is visible to the audience. When creating a presentation, it means you should use less text and present much of the information using images. However, this does not mean that any image related to the text is eligible for use. You should choose images that clearly present the concept to avoid having a crowded presentation.

Less text is best

If you are presenting information using PowerPoint, it means you will explain the presentation to your audience. The more text you include, the longer the presentation will be. In such a case, your audience might get bored and fail to concentrate. If you want to create a presentation that will capture your audience’s attention, it is best to use as little text as possible. The lesser text you use, the easier it will be to clarify every concept. A presentation that has a lot of text will appear crowded, and the audience might not be interested in listening. A presentation with less text motivates the audience to listen because it creates an illusion that it will end within a short period.

Consider using multimedia

The key to a good presentation is creating one that will engage the audience. If the audience is engaged, it means they will easily understand the concepts. The best way to keep your audience engaged is by including short videos in your presentation. Giving a theoretical example of a concept might seem like a great way to pass information. However, such examples are best understood if outlined in a real-life situation. Videos will make it easy for you to relate your examples to real-life examples. In turn, your audience will be interested in knowing more about your concept. The chances are high that some of them will start asking questions. Such indicates their attentiveness and willingness to understand your presentation.

Once you have identified the content you need to present, it is important to plan. The planning process involves the identification of all the graphics that need to be included. This process will allow you to eliminate any images that might make your slides look crowded. You will also focus on identifying the right content that will clearly present your ideas. You do not want to look for information in the process of creating your slides. This is poor planning, and you might end up having too much text that will not interest your audience. You might also have insufficient information to present your ideas.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com