Steps To Starting Your Own Nonprofit 501c3 Corporation!

Establishing a successful 501c3 nonprofit corporation is difficult but not impossible. A proper knowledge and understanding of the various procedures like establishing the right contacts can improve your chances of obtaining the tax exemption status.

Today we are going to take you through detailed steps which will give you a good idea of the entire procedure.

Do Thorough Research On The Whole 501c3 Process

In order to obtain a 501c3 tax exemption status, one needs to go through several procedures and steps. These steps along with approval of the several documents involved can take anywhere between a few months to 1 or 2 years. Thus it is important you start planning and researching ways before you want to establish your nonprofit.

Conduct a thorough research on each step, the paperwork involved and the different state and federal laws your nonprofit needs to comply with. Read all the clauses of section 501c3 of the IRS-Internal Revenue Service.

Hire A Professional Advisor Or Attorney

It is highly recommended to hire a professional advisor or attorney who could guide you through the different legal and incorporation procedures. They will counsel you and take care of the more tedious and complicated parts of your application.

They will also play a crucial role in other important steps like drafting bylaws and approving the board of directors. It is often said that 501c3 applications are more likely to be successful if they are filed by lawyers.

Decide On The Category Of Your Nonprofit And State Its Vision

The IRS states more than 20 categories or types of nonprofits which are eligible for tax exemption. Some of the prominent ones include,

Charitable

Educational

Religious

Scientific

Testing for public safety

Literary

Prevention of cruelty to animals and children

A 501c3 nonprofit corporation cannot engage in advocacy or lobbying. This is one of the difference between 501c3 and 501c4. There are also other categories which will be considered depending upon the ultimate vision or purpose. If your vision is unique and there are very few organizations which uphold the same vision, you will have a better chance of obtaining the tax exempt status. If there are multiple organizations with the same motive, the chances are way lower.

Hire Board Members And Draft Bylaws

The board plays a crucial role in making important decisions, preparing incorporation documents and drafting bylaws. You must make sure the members you hire are trustworthy, qualified and have expertise in the areas connected to different aspects of the IRS. The board must be composed of equal proportions of financial advisors, legal advisors or attorneys, marketing strategists and others directly related to the nonprofit’s vision.

After you get the board members together, they must frame a clear and concise set of bylaws. This will cover various rules and procedures of important tasks. Make sure your bylaws are up to the mark as they will be inspected by the IRS.

Select A Name And File Articles Of Incorporation

The selection of the name is a process in itself. You cannot choose any name you want while filling in your incorporation forms. Here are a few points you should consider while selecting a name,

Must end with a corporate designation like corporation or limited

Should not belong to any other organization

Must be approved by the state corporation office

Must be directly related to your vision

Fill in the incorporation documents and make sure to adhere to specific writing guidelines. After the board approves it, you can send it to the concerned filing office for approval.

Apply For 501c3 Tax Exemption

Now we come to the main step of the process. IRS is responsible for regulating the Internal Revenue code and they are also responsible for approving or rejecting your tax exemption application. There are two types of IRS applications.

The IRS 1023 is a long and detailed application which costs 600 dollars and the IRS 1023-EZ is a more compressed version which costs 275 dollars. The IRS 1023-EZ is applicable for smaller nonprofits which lack sufficient funds. Make sure you perform a thorough review of your IRS application before you submit it. The IRS will examine each and every detail very closely for anything which contradicts the 503c1 criteria.

Apply For State Tax Exemption And Other Necessary Permits

Having an approved 501c3 tax exemption status might not assure complete exemption from state taxes. Some states will require you to file a separate application concerning exemption from state taxes. You might also need to obtain other permits like a sales tax permit.

Once you receive an exempt status you must file a separate 990 form which is concerned with bank records, licensing agreements and other information about the directors. Once you get all these documents sorted out and approved by the concerned agencies, you will officially be listed as a 501c3 nonprofit corporation.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com