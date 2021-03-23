Tech Trends in Sanitization: Staying Safe the Smart Way!

Sanitization was always essential for keeping ourselves and our surroundings healthy, but that need was never felt with such intensity before 2020. Even as the mutated coronavirus strains continue to infect thousands more every day, adequate and vigilant sanitization continues to be the most effective method of prevention. Therefore, it is not surprising that some of the most innovative tech trends are now focused towards improving the applicability, speed, ease of use and effectiveness of sanitization techniques. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer now and how some of the newer inventions can keep us safer against all germs in general.

Royalty-free image

Germ-Killer Robots

Cleaning robots have been around ever since the Trilobite robotic vacuum cleaner made its first appearance back in 1996. However, the germ-killer robots which are being discussed here have a much more complicated arsenal than the average robotic vacuum cleaners. These do not just vacuum dust; the germ-killer robots sanitize surfaces by killing/eliminating germs with UV-C lights and ultrasonic frequencies, which are guided via intelligent software driven sensors!

Electrostatic Sprayers

Developed for sanitizing commercial and public properties, the Clorox Total 360 Sprayer electrostatically charges every particle of the cleaning solution inside first. After being positively charged, the solution can then easily be sprayed to sanitize the undersides of surfaces, as well as the hard-to-reach nooks, crannies and corners without additional effort. For those wondering, most surfaces have a negative charge, which attracts the positively charged cleaning solutions to them with a natural electromagnetic pull.

Portable Garment Washing and Sanitization Machines

The portable garment sanitization machine is essentially a portable washing machine, which can also sanitize water bottles. However, no detergent is necessary here, as these portable washing machines decontaminate, clean and sanitize everything via the tried and tested water electrolysis method.

Roll-On Electronic Display Cleaners and Sanitizers

Smartphones, tablets and other touchscreen enabled electronic devices are germ magnets. We seldom realize it, but these touchscreen surfaces, even when used for personal use only, have one of the highest concentration of germs on them at any given time. In public places, where thousands of people touch these surfaces at subway counters, fast food counters, ATMs, etc. the chances of spreading multiple infections via touch are tremendous.

To prevent this from happening, touchscreen displays are supposed to be wiped off with an alcohol-based cleaner every few minutes, but unless you are turning the machine off first, liquid damage is always a risk. Roll-on sanitizing cleaners were introduced to solve this issue, especially for public displays. By simply rolling them on electronic displays with a few gentle presses, displays can be cleaned and decontaminated simultaneously. No liquid is dispensed in any quantity that can cause damage to the displays either. Exactly how the roll-on cleaning devices achieve this will vary depending on the manufacturer and the model in question.

Neither the coronavirus, nor any other germ cares about when a technology was invented. All that matters is whether something can be safely used for sanitization purposes, without harming humans in the process. However, there is no denying the fact that we have come a long way from deadly chemical decontaminants and potentially deadly cleaning machines of the past!

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com