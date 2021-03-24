Do you Need a Smart Home Security System?

According to an article from the New York Times, only 36 million homes out of 127.59 million households in the U.S have security systems. This is a small number! The low number is why most homes get robbed and may continue being robbed unless something is done.

This is why every home needs home security, preferably smart home security.

A smart home security system Allows your home technology to work together in one system. For example, your home’s security systems, appliances, thermostats, audio speakers, TVs, lights, locks, and more are connected into a common system, which is controlled from a mobile touch screen device.

This article will highlight the top advantages of investing in a smart home security system.

Increased safety

A recent study has shown that burglaries cost a homeowner an average of $1,700.

Integrating a smart home security system protects your valuable and belongings. Since most burglars are most interested in expensive things such as costly electronics, jewelry, and such, a smart home security system can alert you and authorities if your home is being broken into.

Interconnectivity

Linking connected devices such as security systems, speakers, lighting, and TV can improve your home’s productivity. Such interconnectivity enables you to monitor and manage thermostats remotely, program indoor and outdoor lights, review surveillance camera footage, and much more wherever you are.

Save utility bills

The energy usage in the residential sector in the U.S is about 43.3%.

Automating your home can significantly reduce your energy bills. Instead of constantly adjusting your thermostat or lighting, you can schedule them to turn on and off at appropriate times without lifting a finger.

Easy to use

Old security technology requires active steps to run. By contrast, a smart security system integrates into your life through the convenience of an app on your mobile device. A single tap on your phone is all you need to arm or disarm your security system.

Be in control

Depending on the device, smart products can adjust to match your preferences and needs. For example, a smart thermostat can adjust your home’s temperature based on your local weather conditions. This ensures that your home is comfortable at all times.

You can also adjust your lights, coffee pot, and more. If you ever forget to switch the lights after leaving the house, you can easily switch them off from your device touch screen from wherever you are.

Better home management

Being able to keep all your home technology in one place is a huge step towards home management. All you have to do is learn how to use one app on your touch screen device, and you will be able to control numerous functions and appliances throughout your home.

This significantly enhances your home’s functionality.

Increased home value

More and more people are willing to spend more on homes with smart security systems in place. Therefore, you can consider integrating smart features into your home to increase its value if you plan on selling your home in the future.

Monitor more than just your home

A smart home security system can notify you of everything that is happening on your property. Cameras can help you monitor your home and your loved ones when you are not there to ensure they are safe at all times.

Also, you can know when your kids get arrive from school, for example. You can also check if they are doing what they are supposed to be doing from the comfort of your office.

Peace of mind

Finally, you should invest in a smart home security system for peace of mind. With the added protection, ease of use, and convenience, you can indeed be at peace. Visit smiththompson.com for more.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com