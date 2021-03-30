Why do Apple Products Retain their Value?

Apple products are known for their high quality and price-tag. From iPhones to MacBook’s, Apple products retain their value for years to come making them a popular option for everyone.

So, why have Apple products retrained their value compared to other brands?

The current situation of the computer hardware market

COVID-19 has left the computer hardware market with a lot of shortages and extremely high prices. New releases of hardware, like CPUs and GPUs, are becoming increasingly expensive and somewhat overpriced.

The pandemic increased the demand for technology as more people worked from home and required technology for virtual meetings. However, COVID-19 also resulted in disruptions to supply chains across the tech industry, causing significant shortages for manufacturers. The tech world is still suffering from these challenges and trying to recover.

What makes Apple so special?

Unlike other brands, Apple products retain their value so consumers can resell their old models. For example, in 2019, when Apple launched its new iPhone 11, bargain hunters turned to second-hand markets for deals on last year’s models. Unfortunately, they came up empty-handed, and the older models had barely dropped in price at all. This is a great however for those who want to take this opportunity to make a little money by selling their old MacBook and losing very little compared to what they bought it for!

Apple takes care of their loyal customers and rewards them with excellent customer service and, often, free of charge repairs on their products. Product quality and innovation are at the heart of Apple’s designs, making them an ideal brand for consumers looking for the latest tech.

Why do Apple products retain their value compared to other products?

Apple redefined the smartphone as quick and easy to use. They are the first tech company to gain a loyal fan base, which stays up to date with recent launches and products. Apple achieved this through aggressive marketing and innovative marketing campaigns that caught consumer’s attention.

While Apple products are more expensive than others on the market, they are reliable, sleek and trendy. Apple customers feel secure in the knowledge that they can get repairs done quickly and easily in Apple stores. These stores are on the cutting edge and have a futuristic style to them.

An Apple product makes consumers feel part of the brand and proud to own their products. The iPhone and MacBook are part of our cultural language. Consumers trust Apple because it is familiar and fashionable.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com