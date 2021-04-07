Useful Software Tools Every Realtor Needs in 2021!

Real estate software gives realtors everything from lead generation tools to expense tracking, open house management, and video editing. With the right real estate tools, you can optimize your marketing campaigns, simplify transaction management, and maximize profit. To help you select the right tools, we’ve identified the top tools that every realtor needs.

Maptive Mapping Software

In real estate, you must make the right property investments. Choosing the right location and ensuring that you get a good return on investment is essential. Using real estate mapping software makes selecting the right location easier. Rather than sifting through tons of information in a spreadsheet and trying to plot the data with the limited mapping solutions in a CRM, you can use Maptive’s mapping software.

Maptive allows you to input your location-based data and then have it instantly plotted on an interactive map. Once uploaded, you will be able to see where your property options lay in relation to amenities such as schools and hospitals. Furthermore, you can customize your map with Maptive’s variety of mapping tools such as demographics, territory division, and filtering tools. As a result, you can create beautiful presentation-ready maps to help your clients find their dream property.

RealScout Lead Nurturing Software

Nurturing leads is essential to a healthy real estate practice. With RealScout, you can automate lead nurturing. RealScout looks through your multiple listing service (MLS) for any listings that match your clients’ criteria and then automatically emails them the listings. This platform can sort through properties using up to 400 points of criteria, including high ceilings, number of bedrooms, and waterfront location. Additionally, the emails appear as though they have come directly from you, so your clients feel that they are getting personalized attention.

Reevaluate Lead Generation Software

A big part of the real estate game is finding new leads. Revaluate uses predictive analytics based on artificial intelligence algorithms to help both agents and brokers find seller leads. In simple terms, Reevaluate uses consumer, demographic, and social media data to find homeowners who are likely to move within the next three to six months. Consequently, you will know who to approach with your realtor services.

Asteroom 3D Tour Software

Given the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that clients be able to view properties online. This is where 3D property tours come in. Asteroom is a marketing platform that lets you create 3D property tools using your mobile device. All you have to do is stand in the center of a room, take a pandemic photo, and then incorporate it with other existing photos to give potential buyers the ability to familiarize themselves with the property’s layout and best features.

Additionally, you can create 2D floor plans, add staging elements such as virtual furniture to photos, and share tours on social media. As a result, you are more likely to get qualified leads booking showings.

Showcase IDX Listing Management Software

A realtor’s website is crucial to their marketing efforts, and one of the most important things to have on your website is a selection of your listings. Showcase IDX is an IDX plugin that makes it easy to add listings and search through listings on your site. This software doesn’t require you to know any code. All you have to do is drop Showcase IDX into your site using their customizable drop-in widgets. Additionally, this software features Google Maps view, polygon map search, adjustable lead capture options, and listing saving capability.

Spacio Open House Software

It’s time to take open house events into the 21st century. Instead of using a pen and paper at your next open house, you can use Spacio. Spacio offers digital sign-in sheets that integrate with the top real estate CRMs. It also integrates with marketing software and listing platforms, allowing you to easily send targeted, informative open house information to clients and leads. As a result, you’ll save time by not having to enter data and be able to make marketing and ad spend decisions based on real homebuyer data.

Conclusion

Real estate software lets you streamline your business processes. It gives you tools to increase efficiency in processes such as prospective property mapping, leads nurturing, lead generation, 3D tours, listing management, and open house management. With the right software, you can optimize your day-to-day operations and increase your business. Therefore, to ensure that you’re getting the most out of your software, you must select the best tools the industry has to offer.

