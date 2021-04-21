How to Shop for Your New Dog!

Preparing to adopt a dog is an exciting venture! To make their transition into your home as smooth as possible, you’ll probably want to shop for all the necessities ahead of time. In particular, there are a few crucial areas of care where you should be well-stocked.

Grooming

Regular grooming is important to keeping your dog healthy and happy. There are a few basic items that every dog needs to stay clean and well-groomed:

Nail trimmers

Dog shampoo and conditioner

Deshedding brush for dog hair

In addition to these basic items, talk with a veterinary provider about other products and types of care your specific breed of dog might need. For example, your dog may need regular ear care. You may also want electric dog hair clippers if your dog will require regular haircuts.

Feeding

Get a designated food and water bowl for your new pup. Stainless steel bowls are a good, simple choice. Decide on a convenient spot for them in your home, especially because their water bowl should be available to them throughout the day.

Next, pick up some food appropriate for your new pet. Your decision on which type of food to get will be influenced by your dog’s breed, age, and size. You also need to take their size and activity level into account when deciding how much to feed them. Talk with your vet for individualized recommendations on how best to nourish your new dog.

Sleeping

Dogs sleep a lot; adult dogs sleep several hours per day more than humans, on average. Young puppies sleep even more. Be sure to pick up a cozy dog bed so that your new pet can enjoy those hours of slumber in comfort.

Purchasing a crate is also a good idea. Some dog owners have their puppies sleep in their crates at night to sleep train them. Both dog beds and crates can act as a sleep cue for your puppy and create a secure den-like space for a dog to relax. A crate is also useful as a daytime safe space for your dog, even if only for occasional use.

Playing

All dogs need a certain level of mental stimulation and exercise. Purchase some dog toys so that they can get in some regular, needed play. Choose toys that are safe and appropriate to their size and individual preferences.

You will also likely be taking your dog on regular walks or to dog parks to play. Outfit your dog with a collar and leash so that they are prepared for a safe first outing together. Include dog tags on their collar so that you can be contacted in the case of becoming separated from your dog. The tags should, at minimum, include the name of your dog and a phone number to reach you by. Consider getting a harness as well, as they can provide better control and safety on walks with a leash.

Adding a new pet to the family is a big and exciting transition. Ensure the process is a positive one by preparing ahead of time with all the necessary gear your dog will need to be safe, happy, and healthy.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com