How to Keep Your School Running Efficiently!

Proper school facilities maintenance is more than just a physical undertaking. It also entails creating a suitable condition for students and teachers to engage in a safe and clean environment ideal for learning. A classroom with lousy ventilation, poor lighting, or a broken window can affect students and will not foster effective learning.

Preventative Maintenance

Maintaining school facilities is the responsibility of the school facility manager. How well the school maintains its facilities affects its financial, educational, and physical well-being. Preventive maintenance finds and fixes problems before they become more significant.

Neglecting repairs can lead to problems later on, such as the deterioration of school facilities and buildings. It can also lead to the invalidation of warranties on school equipment such as computers, software, or projectors. Preventive maintenance can save more money in the long run.

Preventative maintenance incurs fewer renovation costs since buildings are well-serviced and only need minimal repairs. The operating costs lessen because the equipment is running at optimal levels. There are also fewer replacement costs as well-maintained equipment components have longer life cycles.

Utilize a CMMS Software

A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is an application that helps schools centralize maintenance information and facilitate different servicing activities. This preventive maintenance software helps schools maximize the availability of their various equipment and facility areas.

One of the main functions of the CMMS is work order management. It is challenging to monitor and track a work order status with dozens to hundreds of personnel and multiple work order requests. Sometimes you or your staff may miss out on important maintenance work as a result.

CMMS can help you manage work order requests by providing automated work order generation. It can also help facility managers schedule and assign employees, reserve materials and equipment, track and review work statuses, record repair costs, and view necessary documents. CMMS removes the guesswork in maintenance and makes servicing more automated and efficient to prevent missing critical repairs and maintenance schedules.

Classrooms

Providing a safe and healthy environment for students and teachers is a primary concern for school administrators. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to have the proper cleaning and disinfection procedures implemented inside classrooms. Regular cleaning may not be enough to stop the spread of infection. It is essential to sanitize thoroughly, especially on high-traffic surface areas like doors, windows, desks, drinking fountains, and chairs between scheduled classes.

Teachers and school management should discuss school safety protocols with students and their parents. Review the school’s COVID-19 health protocols based on the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other health authorities. Make necessary revisions to the school’s existing health standards.

Maintaining good heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems is essential. The CDC recommends ventilation upgrades or improvements to mitigate COVID-19 spread. Make sure air vents are not blocked to keep air circulation and ventilation strong.

When weather permits, increase outdoor air ventilation in areas to introduce external air quality. Make use of child-safe fans to maximize the effectiveness of open windows. Reduce the number of students in the classroom if outside ventilation is not possible.

Roofing

Leaking roofs are probably one of the most common problems for schools, especially during the rainy season. Even a tiny crack in the waterproofing, tiles, shingles, or concrete slabs can have severe consequences if not repaired immediately. They can also be an expensive repair project.

It is essential to look for early signs of leaks and render fixes right away before damages worsen. Regular inspections of roofs, gutters, skylights, vents, and pipes are crucial. Damp walls, discolorations, and sagging ceilings are some signs of leaks.

Cafeterias

The health and safety of students should always be of paramount importance inside the cafeteria. A healthy eating area starts with good personal hygiene habits like handwashing, especially for food handlers. You should ask food handlers to wash their hands before and after touching food.

Food storage is essential in cafeterias, and perishable food should be immediately stored in sealed containers and placed on the refrigerator. Never leave meat, eggs, fish, or dairy too long at room temperature. The cafeteria should take note of preparation times and only serve fresh food.

Ovens, stoves, and other cooking equipment should be adequately maintained and cleaned after each use. School cafeteria staff should also make sure chairs and tables are adequately sanitized after each use.

Plumbing

The most common plumbing issues in schools are blocked drains and toilets. Paper towels are the main culprits, especially when you’re dealing with young kids. It is essential to quickly assess the issue and immediately clear the blocks before they get worse and cause flooding in the building. Any cases of blockage and damage plumbing should be reported and immediately fixed.

Planning is Key

Running a school is a challenging undertaking. As a school administrator, you need to have proper planning, preparation, and implementation. The best plans are developed in collaboration with other school personnel who are knowledgeable in the school’s daily operations. With the right strategies, procedures, and mindset, you can keep your school running efficiently.

