5 Ways Your Website Hobby Can Become Your Next Side Hustle!

Do you simply love the creativity that comes with websites? The name choices, the design, the content – it’s all invigorating to many of us. While it can remain a fun hobby that you do when you have some spare time, it could also become your next side hustle. Many people do not have the talent to pick a domain URL, create a sharp-looking website, and fill it with words that make sense. If you do, then you may have a card up your sleeve that could lead to a nice income.

Domains Can Be Tricky to Figure Out

It used to be that in order to get recognized online, you had to have a keyword-based URL or something really short and catchy. It was also some unwritten rule that if you didn’t have a .com, your website was going to sink. That is not the case, especially in today’s market. If you know how to set up a website, then you already know that your URL can be anything that people are likely to remember. Do you have a knack for picking out great domains? Then why not buy domain names and sell them for a profit to those who struggle with this part of the process? It can be something you do now and again, or it could turn into a great job if you put in enough time and effort.

Website Design is Complicated

Nearly all business owners have someone else do their website for them, because, quite frankly, that aspect of business is difficult. Where should the logo go, what colors work best, and how many pictures are too many? For those who already have a web design hobby, these questions have simple answers. It is those who should branch out and help the people who are not as aesthetically inclined. Design a company’s website. Help them create an online presence that looks sharp and catches the attention of anyone who stops by. Give them your time and they are sure to sing your praises all around.

The Saying Is How Content is King

Do you love putting words to a website? Maybe you are someone who loves correcting the grammar of others? If either of these are things you do anyway, then why not branch out and get paid for them? People who can write website content are always in demand. This leads to things like blogging, articles, case studies, and sometimes even books! However, to start, just being able to fill in a website with wording that speaks to the audience intelligently is enough to get you started. What once was a hobby, can now become an easy side hustle or even a full career.

Marketing Websites Takes Creative Flair

If your hobby is a little more in-depth, you may be able to take on the role of marketer. You can talk to the audience, help people see what value the website has, and get people coming to the website. Perhaps you talk about your projects on social media already. This is some of the most basic marketing that any new website needs. You can easily take marketing to the realm of side hustle if you know the basics of setting up social media pages and starting to gather an audience.

Selling Websites When You No Longer Need Them

So, when you find that perfect domain, build a website, and fill it with content that you talk to your audience about, what’s next? Do you sit there and let the website just gather proverbial dust? Likely not. You likely figure out a way to make money off of the website or you sell it. This is a great way to make a few extra dollars. Letting someone buy a pre-made website allows them to hit the ground running, so to speak. They can take what you built, change it around if they want, and already have leads or money coming in from their investment. It is a great way for them to start above ground zero, and a fun way for you to earn some extra money.

Website hobbies can be a great way to challenge yourself, but they can also be lucrative if you want them to be. Find out how far your creativity can go by opting to turn these fun hobbies into something more. There is always a need for well-designed websites, so use your talent to get yourself noticed. The more you can share what you can do, the more likely that side hustle could become your next big life milestone.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com