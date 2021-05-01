5 Tips for Keeping Your Top Talent!

You’ve worked hard to hire the best employees. You’ve put the time in to train them, and now they have become some of your hardest workers. It’s important that you work hard at keeping your top talent, too. Otherwise, they could easily leave in search of a better employer.

Recruit the Best Employees

Talent begins with talent acquisition. If you’re not hiring the best, it will be hard for them to be the best.

All the training in the world won’t make up for a bad hire. It’s important to hire employees who know what is expected of them, have the education and experience to positively impact your operations, and who is genuinely interested in being a part of your company’s success.

There are a lot of things that you can incorporate into your hiring process:

Background checks

Conversations with references

In-person interviews

Personality tests

Interview presentations

When you have a more comprehensive hiring process, you can gain confidence in who you hire. A good fit will ensure that both you and the employee are happy, ensuring that you can keep your top talent.

Create a Fun Workplace Culture

Workplace culture is often what keeps employees put. They don’t want to work for a lame, boring company. You have to look at what your culture is all about – are you a cut-throat company that works your employees to the bone or are you a caring company that has get-togethers to do good for the community?

Creating a fun workplace culture is always a challenge. You have to know your employees – and know that not everyone is going to enjoy a fun culture. It’s why you should establish your culture from day one. Ensure that everyone you hire will meld with the experience you have created.

Some companies offer “fun” in a variety of different ways:

Break room with arcade games

Weekly snack delivery

Monthly outing for lunch or entertainment for “team building”

Create a workspace where people are productive

Amazing workplace culture isn’t just about fun, though. You also want to ensure your core values are prominent. Show your employees that you value them. Set up a time to talk, train, and listen. It will ensure that your employees feel appreciated throughout the year.

Maintain Employee Engagement

Employees often leave because they don’t feel as though they matter. You have to work to keep them engaged in what is going on. Let them feel invested – and actively seek their input.

You’ll want to focus on employee engagement – and even consider placing an HR employee in charge of this. It can make it easier for you to identify how satisfied employees are. If you find that your employees aren’t happy, you can work to change things so that you don’t see a mass exodus.

It isn’t just about keeping your top employees, though. Employee engagement also boosts productivity. When your employees are absent, they tend to communicate less and be less productive at work.

Stay Up on the Latest Trends

Surprise your employees by staying up on the latest trends – within your industry and out. You can’t push your company to excellence unless you know what’s going on.

Subscribe to magazines and digital publications within your industry, so you know what’s happening elsewhere. Embrace technology, learn about the latest training, and more. Sign your employees up for the periodicals and the training as well.

As for trends that have nothing to do with your industry, surprise them with a food truck parked in front of your business. Invite them out to the hottest restaurant for lunch. Take them to an epic smash room for a team-building exercise.

Keep Your Benefits Competitive

Your benefits will be what attracts employees and keeps them loyal to you.

It’s important to research what other companies have to offer, and pay is only a small portion of the benefits.

Look at such things as:

Medical benefits

Work-life balance

Paid leave

Discounts

Some employees would rather make less money if it means they have more time to spend with family and friends.

If you can’t be competitive with your benefits, employees will leave simply because they will assume that you don’t value them as much as other companies in the area.

Run Your Numbers Periodically

Although you may assume that you’re keeping your top talent, how sure are you? It can be difficult to keep track of your staff and whether they are moving up or moving out – especially when you have a large company.

Look to see what your retention rate is against the prior year. If you’re losing more employees, there’s probably something going on.

If you’ve got an exit interview process set up, look to see why people are leaving. If you don’t have such a process in place, be sure to get one going right away.

When people leave, you need to find out why they’re leaving. It will allow you to make changes so that you don’t have anyone else following suit.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com