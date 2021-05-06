How Can you Improve Your Operating Room Utilization?

Are you having trouble with your surgery schedule? During the COVID-19 pandemic, the issues related to surgeries and the healthcare system have become more obvious than ever. At the same time, healthcare has never been more important. As many hospitals start to run elective surgeries again, it is critical to think about how hospitals can turn around operating rooms as quickly as possible. After all, if the operating rooms as sitting idle, they are not helping patients. Furthermore, they are not generating any money for the hospital. What can hospitals do to try to get more out of their operating rooms? There are a few key points to keep in mind.

Take a Look at Your Operating Room Turnaround Times

Are you curious about whether you are using your operating rooms the right way? If so, the first thing you need to do is take a closer look at your turnaround times. For example, if your operating rooms take more than an hour to turn over, then that is way too long. If you can get your turnaround times down to 30 minutes, that is solid. Of course, these times are going to vary depending on the specialty of the operations taking place, but you still need to keep an eye on these times. If they are too long, then you need to figure out why.

Consider Changing the Way You Do Anesthesia

One issue related to the use of your operating rooms could have to do with the way you do your anesthesia. If you are putting the patients to sleep in the operating room, then you are using the room for something that is not technically surgery. If you want to increase the number of operations you do in a day, then you should see if you can put the patient to sleep before you head to the operating room. That way, you can do the anesthesia while the room is still turning over. There might be some specialties where this is not possible; however, this is still an option that is worth exploring.

Target Your Cancellation Rates

You should also take a look at your current cancellation rates. How often are procedures being canceled? Then, take a look and see how often these rooms are being used. Is it possible you have surgeries that aren’t getting done purely because you don’t know there is a room available? Of course, not every surgery can be performed in every operating room. Some of them might simply be too small for some surgeries. At the same time, you should try to reduce your cancellation rates. Then, if a surgery is canceled, you should try to fill that room with another surgery. Is there a way you might be able to automate that process? There could be software that can help.

Use an Advanced Software Program

In addition, you have to take advantage of operating room scheduling software. If you take steps to optimize the way you schedule urgent, emergent, and elective surgeries, you might be able to reduce the amount of waste in your hospital system. That is why so many hospitals are already using operating room scheduling software, including scheduling software from iQueue software from LeanTaaS. iQueue software from LeanTaaS is one of the easiest, most intuitive, and most comprehensive tools available. If you take advantage of operating room scheduling software, you can save time, reduce turnaround times, and complete more procedures on a given day.

Improve Your Utilization of Your Operating Rooms

These are a few of the top ways you can improve the way you use your operating rooms. Operating rooms are a valuable resource in hospitals. All hospitals need to make sure they get as much use out of them as hospitals. If you are concerned about the way you are using your operating rooms, put some advanced software to work for you. That way, you can automate a lot of the processes that you used to do manually. Finally, do not forget that you do not have to do this by yourself. There are always trained professionals who are willing to consult with you regarding your operating rooms.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com