5 Tips for New Startups with a Small Team!

For small teams formed to launch a startup, it’s up to everyone to make it happen. There can be no slackers in the organization because there are not enough other employees to make up that slack.

Here are 5 tips for new startups operating with a small team.

Use Reliable Telecommunications

The phone systems are crucially important for small businesses including startups. Whether using the internet to make initial contact, deals are often moved along or finalized through phone calls to clarify key points or overcome deal point hurdles.

When communication proves spotty, the emphasis behind certain points and getting a deal over the finish line becomes much harder. That is even truer when doing deals overseas with new clients or arranging for international production runs too. Clarity is crucial, as well as reliability. So, don’t skimp on the phone systems because considerable business is still conducted using them.

Adopt Multi-skilling as a Standard

When the team is smaller, people must be adaptable to the work that needs to get done. If staff are only happy doing a limited range of tasks, then that’s not going to work.

Therefore, recruit people who are used to fast-moving organizations and ones that don’t always have every resource available. When staff can be multi-skilled through training, they can stretch to deliver what’s needed on any day of the week. Whether that’s updating the website, getting to grips with new software tools, or meeting a prospective client; It’s all in a day’s work.

Use Beta Versions to Test the Market

Even after you’ve looked at product or service development to verify there’s a viable market for it, that doesn’t mean anything more should be done.

Use the beta version of the software or an early version of a product to understand how prospective customers react to it. This opens the door to constructive criticism that’s useful to make further refinements towards the final version.

By using this approach, it avoids releasing a poorly conceived product to market that becomes a costly dud. The company can also gain a strong reputation from early adopters too.

Take Advantage of Discounts

Keep costs down by seeing if there’s one technology provider or multiple ones that offer a similar service. That’s not always the case, but when it is, negotiate harder to secure better deals.

Obtain discounts in the first year of the term of the contract. Every cent helps a startup to avoid needing further investment or additional funding rounds.

Adopt a Project Management Philosophy

A form of project management is required to keep track of what everyone is working on. It is also helpful when developing a new product or service from beginning to eventual launch.

Whether the team uses an online tool like Asana or a full-blown project management package, the key is to ensure the entire team is driving towards the desired results. This way, the goals of the business can be achieved.

Small teams must be careful to use all their resources carefully. This includes the time that people have, the available financial resources, and the energy to succeed too. Harness it all to achieve the stated business goals.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com