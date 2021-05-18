The Latest Ransomware Trends in 2021!

The 2021 ransomware landscape is prone to many different cybersecurity threats. According to statistics from a McAfee report, cyberattacks that include ransomware grew by 118%. In today’s day and age, it’s even more important to remain secure when working remotely. Cybercriminals use various ransomware software to target organizations in the public sector, hospitals, schools, and local municipalities.

These institutions don’t have adequate equipment to fight these attacks. Equipped organizations understand that cyber-security begins with fundamental building blocks: code. These companies utilize a secure container registry each time for airtight security, protect all connections that contain cookie data, and perform both manual and automated testing. On the other hand, those that do face a new problem – a very high and fast level of adaptation of cybercriminals to ever-changing security protocols. The more cybersecurity measures advance and evolve, the more ransomware and other cybersecurity threats evolve with them. Let’s see what we can expect in 2020.

2021 Ransomware Threats

The year leading up 2021 is one of many technological breakthroughs that, unfortunately, include several new and unknown threats lurking on the internet. There is a new trend, commonly known as the APT – the advanced persistent threat. APTs are targeted and personalized attacks that are designed to subvert, bypass, and breach all current and ongoing safeguards and cybersecurity protocols. The more cybercriminals invest in APTs, the more advanced tools they develop.

For example, criminals and hackers can use APTs to breach and eventually destroy all forms of persistent backup to the cloud, as cloud-based storage platforms are the latest targets of interest. These criminals learn everything they can about the targeted cloud system, as well as its safeguards. Then, they use APTs to ransom files and become present on the system’s network to compromise cloud-based storage, eliminate any attempts at recovery, gain access to other core parts of the system, and eventually take over the entire network.

That aside, the experts from all over the world agreed that the incoming ransomware attacks will continue to evolve, becoming tougher to detect. Just like with your business system, each new upgrade makes ransomware more sophisticated and targeted.

Aside from ransomware, there is also multi-layered spear-phishing. This newest threat allows criminals to choose multiple targets inside one network, and use them to gain access and gather critical data that can be used for ransom, later on. 2020 will bring the newest, most advanced ransomware and malware tools that can bypass all existing cybersecurity solutions, including whitelisting, static-based scanning, and behavior-based solutions.

How to Protect Your Business against Ransomware

Since threats are becoming harder to detect and more complicated, businesses need to prepare and equip themselves with the latest protection. It’s best to avoid ransomware attacks to reduce the risk, but if it happens, it’s better to be prepared. For instance, your business might opt to work with a third party cyber security agency.

Attacks are becoming more specialized, and hackers are expected to widen their targets from financial organizations to companies dealing with valuable information. Since data is the currency of today, it has become more valuable than money. Today’s markets are pretty much digitized, which leaves them vulnerable and open to ransomware attacks. Businesses are advised to take special measures to protect their security profiles.

Companies can count on available solutions such as edge computing and hyper-convergence, but they will need more advanced solutions that create safe and secure data backups, provide a decent level of disaster recovery and deploy impenetrable cyber defenses.

Companies are also advised to invest in understanding the nature of the threat, before and after these threats occur. They can do so by:

Thoroughly educating their employees on what Ransomware is and how it can endanger an organization

Making backups of valuable data daily

Testing disaster recovery practices to be able to act quickly and possibly prevent an attack before it occurs

Considering using a top-quality VPN service to ensure additional layers of protection

What’s Next

At the moment, the best recommendation, especially for small businesses and organizations with limited budgets, is to discuss cybersecurity issues with experts and professionals. 2020 is definitely a year to consider investing in cybersecurity, as failing to do so might expose a business to additional risks that could lead to much worse things than the loss of data.

Professional guidance might help a company improve its protection and learn about the most effective strategies that they can apply in the time to come. It would be most recommended for companies to develop cyber threat security plans that will keep their business operations, valuable data, and personal information of their employees safe and protected at all times.

One thing is for sure – cybercriminals are spreading their targets of interest way beyond financial institutions. That only means that every business online could be a potential target. Therefore, having adequate protection has become paramount.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com