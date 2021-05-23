Consumer Application of IoT Development

The internet of things (IoT) has to do with connecting non-traditional computing objects like everyday electronics to the internet. These objects are equipped with sensors and software to exchange data with other connected devices over the internet. The Internet of Things champions the Digital Transformation Revolution that is reshaping our lives, and the world around us.

This technology has made it easier for consumers to interact with the vast global network without the use of a screen or keyboard as is the norm; their appliances can now send and receive information from that network with little human intervention.

Is IoT Really Necessary?

Yes, IoT development and application is absolutely necessary, especially in today’s world. It’s easy for one to doubt the importance of IoT until its application in various areas of our lives is carefully considered. The Internet of Things brings about remote fixes and control of devices and appliances, better allocation of resources, decision making support, and greater convenience, to mention a few.

Many are skeptical about this concept because smart appliances like smart TVs and refrigerators cost more than regular ones. This has led to the perception that this type of technology is only available to the rich and wealthy.

But with over 3 billion smartphone subscriptions worldwide, the steady growth of smart public transport systems and common things like watches and speakers produced with internet access capabilities, we can see that the reach of IoT is much broader and accessible by all.

Consumer applications of IoT include:

Smart Homes

Home appliances with the ability to send and or receive data and information are called smart devices. With the use of IoT, smart refrigerators now keep an inventory of food items stored in them and act autonomously on them. That is, this appliance can place orders for food items when they run out.

Smart TVs can monitor your viewing experience and take note of series and shows you watch, and at what times of the day you watch them. With this information, they are capable of tuning to your favorite TV shows whenever they come on.

Home security also benefits from The Internet of Things. Smart locks and doors provide extra security to homeowners. These doors equipped with sensors can detect a forced entry and raise an alarm to alert the appropriate authorities. With such systems in place, homeowners may never experience a burglary.

IoT has also brought about voice control in smart homes. This application is useful for elders and individuals with disabilities. With voice-controlled objects and appliances, this set of people need not move to get things done around the house. The concept of smart homes is a very interesting one and you can visit https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/smart-home.asp to learn more about them.

Smart Cars

Thanks to IoT, humans have been able to create smart cars that have redefined the driving experience. These cars have features that relieve the stress of having to sit behind a wheel driving.

Smart cars like Tesla are capable of self-driving as a result of advanced software installed in them. Because of active sensors placed in strategic positions around their body, they can recognize objects, road signs, humans, and other vehicles. This makes them considerably safe for use.

These cars have also been programmed to not only study and record the drive settings and preferred interior temperature of drivers, but to activate these settings once the driver sits also automatically behind the wheel. This is a convenient feature that many car users find useful.

Wearable Technology

These are electronic devices that can be worn on the wrists, fitted into clothes, or even implanted into the body. However, the most popular wearables as they are popularly called are, in the form of wristwatches.

Wearables are run by powerful sensors and microprocessors capable of exchanging data via the internet. They can be used as fitness trackers to monitor how the bodies of users react to fitness activities. Click here to learn more about fitness trackers.

They can read the heartbeats, pulses, and blood pressure of users making them a walk-about doctor of sorts.

The benefits of IoT for consumers are laudable, however, it does come with a risk that might be difficult to correct, our privacy. With so many devices recording and storing users’ data in various cloud databases, their privacy is at risk of being compromised.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com