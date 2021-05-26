Jump-Start Your Productivity This Summer!

2020 knocked the wind out of many people with the yearlong lockdowns all around the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People’s lives were restricted to the space within the four walls of their own home, which might have thrown you in a slump, making you less productive.

With lockdowns being lifted in many places, many people are beginning to feel that now is the perfect time to get their productivity back on track. The following approaches will help you do just that—all you have to do is get into the right mindset.

Stop Procrastinating

Staying at home can lead to a lot of procrastination, which leads to you putting off important chores and tasks. If you have already tried to fix this problem before but failed to do so, don’t get disheartened. Some basic tips can help you:

Compartmentalize everything you do into small steps. This allows you to focus on each individual part of the task, incentivizing you to complete each step quickly and moving on to the next. It also makes any task you do easier to manage. You should also take it to the next level by creating a daily routine.

Make changes to your surroundings to refresh your mindset and productivity levels. Change up the appearance of the room where you do most of your work by moving around the furniture, redecorating, or adding a splash of new paint.

Surround yourself with positive and successful people. The people you interact with on a daily basis can influence your mindset and motivations greatly.

Finally Get Your Computer Fixed

Whether you’re attending school, working, or just handling personal projects from home, you need to make sure your computer or laptop is in tiptop shape. If you haven’t had the chance to get your computer serviced over the last year, you should contact a professional service offering nearby laptop repair to get your device checked and fixed.

Fixing your laptop or PC can be the first step in stopping procrastination, so make sure you get it in order if you haven’t already. Make sure you get both your hardware and software checked and replaced as necessary.

Take a Social Media Cleanse

Staying at home for a year can lead to a lot of bad habits, one of which is spending excessive time on social media. Big platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are very addictive. The algorithms are designed to draw in more clicks, distracting you and destroying your productivity before you even notice.

This addiction leads to problems such as short attention span, vision problems and headaches, absorbing false information. Do yourself a favor this summer and do a social media detox. Uninstall all social media apps from your phone or actively limit screen time to get the best results.

Find Accountability Partners

Getting out of a slump can be quite tricky if you’re doing it alone. Getting your productivity up is much easier when you have something holding you accountable for your progress. With work and school turning into remote affairs, this can be difficult since you can’t count on your colleagues and friends.

You can start remedying this by kicking off the summer with outdoor activities such as study groups or arrange zoom calls with friends and family. You can also find a partner who has similar goals to you and check in on each other’s progress at the end of the day.

Get Active Doing Whatever Makes You Happy

Last but not least, it’s time to start moving. Outdoor physical activity is a highly important part of maintaining a healthy mind and body. A healthy mind requires a healthy body to perform at peak levels, and taking care of your body helps you feel sharper and more alert.

There are many outdoor activities that you can take up depending on your preference and body fitness. Whether you’re into nature excursions or pick-up basketball, there’s something for everyone.

Turn on Your Turbo Mode

Chances are that there’s a lot that you missed out on doing over the past year due to the lockdown restrictions. If you have developed bad habits such as procrastination as the result of being cooped up indoors, now is the right time to get yourself back into active shape. Jump-starting your productivity will help you immensely as everything starts going back to normal.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com