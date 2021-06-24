5 Easy Steps That Can Bring You Closer to Desktop Customization!

Desktop customization is an easy way to bookmark your most used websites and apps, check the weather and browse the latest news stories and COVID-19 response tactics. Fortunately, certain desktop customization applications, such as OneLaunch, are incredibly easy to download and start using with only a few steps required.

1. Download the Application

The first thing you will need to do is choose a customization app that is the best fit for you. Once you have a candidate, go to their website and look for the download button, which you will need to click. If the app you have chosen is not free, you may have to pay for the service before getting access to the download button.

2. Click on the File

Once you download the file containing the app, you will need to click on it to get started setting your toolbar up so you can view the Artemis-I news right from your desktop. If you don’t see the file at the bottom of your screen, you will need to do some digging before you can start the installation process. Some users will need to go to their start button and search for the file explorer. Others will only need to click on the file explorer pinned to the bottom of their screen. Either way, the goal is to open the file explorer. Once you have the app open, click on the downloads section on the left. You will see the app you have downloaded here, and you should double-click it to start the installation.

3. Give the App Permissions

Once you open the download, you will see a pop-up asking you to give the download permission to make changes to your computer. If you want the app to work, you will need to click yes and grant it this permission. If you accidentally click no, you will either have to click on the downloaded file again or go into the permissions settings on your computer.

4. Start the Installation Process

After permitting it to make any necessary changes, the app is going to start the download process. You will likely have to hit accept, install, or other buttons during this process. Therefore, you should stay close to your computer while the download is taking place. Fortunately, the installation process is fairly quick on most computers.

5. Start Customizing Your Desktop

When your installation is complete, you will see a notification that says finish. Click on the finish button to open your new app and start customizing your desktop. A tutorial option will pop up for most apps as soon as you open it for the first time. Take this if you need some help understanding the features of the app. Use all of the features in your app for the best results.

If you want to get started with a desktop customization app, it can help if you know the basics. Following these steps should get you through the download and installation processes to start using your new app.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com