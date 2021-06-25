How to Forget a Wifi Network on Mac!

Part of working on your Macbook involves getting a reliable internet connection. Whether you work from home, go to school, or enjoy streaming, your WiFi network remains an important part of your daily routine. At times, however, you may need to forget a specific network from your computer. This may happen when you get a new internet service provider or need to change your account information. You may also need to forget the network if your Macbook doesn’t connect properly. With a few simple steps you can forget your current network and start with a new one.

Reasons to Forget Network

Many people work remotely with their Macbook. You may work from home, a friend’s house, or a coffee shop. This means you must connect to different WiFi networks on different days. Over time, the list of networks on your computer can become lengthy. You also do not need to remember a WiFi network from a place you don’t plan to return to.

You may also get a new WiFi provider or at home or the office. Once you get the new network running, forget the old one to avoid confusion. Often WiFi providers do maintenance on their equipment or network. Maintenance sometimes causes connection problems. Often, forgetting the network and starting fresh can solve connection issues. Visit http://setapp.com to find out more about forgetting a Wifi Network.

Get Started

The following steps can help you forget a WiFi network. You can easily search for the network again if you need it at a later date. You just need to get the password and connect manually to use the network again.

Simply click on your WiFi icon and go to “Open Network Preferences”.

Choose “Advanced” to continue with the process.

A list of networks should show up. Look through them to find the one you wish to forget.

After you select the proper WiFi network, select the minus button. This action forgets the network immediately.

You can forget several this way, or highlight a few and delete them all at once.

Once you forget the network, your Macbook ceases to connect to it automatically. If you have several networks you use often, you place them in order of preference to stay organized. For example, if you work from home most days, place this network first on the list. Stay organized and work quickly once you clean out your WiFi network list.

Find your New Network

Once you forget a WiFi network, you may need to auto-connect to a new one. Most times, an available network shows up and you can enter the password to connect manually. You can then choose to connect automatically. If you can’t find the network, go to “system preferences” and choose “network”. Click on the plus button and move on to the interface pop-up menu. Select “WiFi” from this menu. Once you get to this point, simply provide the name of the service and choose “create”. Add your favorite networks and organize by preferences.

At times, your remembered WiFi networks may become overwhelming. When this happens, simply forget the ones you do not use regularly. You may attend a one-time study group or work from a random restaurant, for example. You do not need to connect regularly to these places. Take the time to set your preferences, as well. With a little effort and organization, you can work more efficiently from your Macbook.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com