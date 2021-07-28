5 Open Source Data Science Projects to Boost Programmer Resumes!

There are several open source data science projects to boost programmer resumes. Often, these open source projects are a great way to gain hands-on experience, try new ideas and get involved in the development community. As the data science industry expands, there are plenty of exciting projects to get involved with. Indeed, programmers can increase their knowledge and data science skills along the way. Of course, they can also learn about which specific projects they enjoy working on. As an aspiring data scientist, you need to know the top open source projects you can contribute to. This way, you can build a resume that stands out on the job market. Here are the best open source data science projects to boost programmer resumes.

ML Frameworks

First, machine learning (ML) frameworks are a great open source data science project for programmers interested in artificial intelligence (AI). Notably, one of the top open source ML frameworks allows you to build, train, and deploy ML models. In addition, you can create an end-to-end machine-learning pipeline without spending money other solutions. Often, data scientists use these frameworks for natural language processing (NLP) tasks. For example, you might use it for image pre-processing, document layout analysis, or data extraction. Some ML framework projects have over 20 traditional algorithms for classification, regression, and clustering as well. Definitely, ML frameworks are one of the best open source data science projects you can contribute to.

Protocol Buffers

Next, Protocol Buffers is another popular open source project for data scientists to boost their resumes. Also called Protobuf, this project provides a language-neutral platform specifically designed for serializing structured data. Importantly, you can use it to translate your data structures into formats you can store and retrieve on both sides. Additionally, this open source platform supports many popular programming languages, such as C++, Java, and Python. Notably, one protobuf example demonstrates how you can exchange messages through different architectures and programming languages. Indeed, you can use it to compile a code in C++ for an architecture and serialize the object to file. Then, you can retrieve it through the Python script. Absolutely, Protocol Buffers is a great open source project for programmers interested in data exchange.

Data Visualization Projects

In addition, data visualization projects are another attractive open source option for data scientists getting started. For example, a specific open source data visualization project renders the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) position on interactive maps. Using this rendering, data scientists can assess deformations across different phases of the earthquake cycle. Additionally, they can utilize the topographic information to vet their computer models. Often, these are critical to predict future earthquakes. On the other hand, some data visualization projects function as interactive tools to explore, analyze, and transform data.

Predictive Analytics Projects

Moreover, you can also contribute to open source predictive analytics projects as you start your data science career. For example, some predictive analytics projects are design to solve binary classification problems. Notably, one of these projects guides programmers through data generation, analytics, and model generation. Of course, predictive analytics allows organizations to learn from historical data. Then, they can make more accurate predictions about future events. Often, these projects are influential in financial management, weather forecasting, and customer analytics. In short, work on a predictive analytics project if you are looking to work with data mining and modeling.

Computer Vision Projects

Lastly, you can work on open source computer vision projects to boost your resume. Importantly, computer vision involves understanding how computers extract information from digital images or videos. As one of the fastest-growing research fields, it has a wide range of applications and a high demand in the data science sector. Notably, one major open source computer vision project focuses on regenerating a target photograph. Typically, this program requires one image to replicate in detail. Additionally, you can specify sampling masks to control brush strokes as well. Certainly, working on open source computer vision projects is a great way to break into the data science field.

There are several open source data science projects to boost programmer resumes. First, you can contribute to machine learning framework projects if you are interested in artificial intelligence. Next, Protocol Buffers is another popular project for data exchange and serialization. In addition, data visualization projects offer predictive modeling and interactive tool experience. Moreover, you can work on predictive analytics projects if you’re interested in finance, risk mitigation, or customer analytics. Lastly, consider computer vision projects to learn about how computers extract information from media. Consider these points to learn about the best open source data science projects to boost programmer resumes.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com