6 Tips to Improve Call Center Performance!

Various factors affect the performance of a call center. Ultimately, one with high customer satisfaction is considered to be performing well. However, different things are required to achieve that, such as appropriate equipment, efficient process, and highly-trained employees. Below are some tips on how to boost the performance of your contact center.

Update your technology

Technology is a big part of call centers. They use software and equipment in their operation, especially when communicating with clients. Ensure that all machines are working fast and efficiently. The programs and phone systems must also meet your requirements for maximum performance. For example, the use of auto dialer software will optimize the time of your agents. It will automatically dial the numbers of leads. When someone answers, it instantly connects them to available agents. It frees up the agents from manually dialing the numbers and not getting a response.

Have a proper workflow

Set a workflow that everyone will follow. It will ensure that your process is standard, which will be beneficial to your performance. If agents are not aware of the workflow, or there is no particular one in place, it can be chaotic as there is no specific process to follow. They must know the flow of the process in every situation. With this, everyone will be on the same page, and customers will get the same information from them, which will avoid misunderstanding.

Determine key performance indicators or KPIs

There must be a specific way to gauge the performance of each agent, which affects the overall performance of the contact center. Some of the common KPIs are average handle time or AHT and customer satisfaction. Set an AHT so that agents know their target. Send surveys to clients to rate the service of the agents and also to provide their feedback. When agents are clear with their objectives, they will keep this in mind on every call.

Perform quality check and coaching

To ensure superior performance, have a quality assurance team to go through the calls. The best practices of excellent calls must be shared for others to follow. Find calls with room for improvements too, so everyone could learn from them. Keep the agents’ names anonymous for the latter to avoid embarrassing them. The goal is not to embarrass people, but to learn from their mistakes. Regular one-on-one coaching of supervisors to their team members will also be effective in keeping everyone on track.

Have team huddles

A few minutes of team huddle every day before the shift starts will also help. This is an opportunity for supervisors to keep their team informed of any updates to be ready and serve customers better. For example, if there is a known system issue, they could notify the clients and give them a specific time of fix.

Reward performers

Agents will be more motivated to give their best if you give them rewards. Acknowledge the best performers for the month, and give them something to show your appreciation. It doesn’t need to be grand. A gift certificate or a small cash reward would do.

Improve the performance of your call center with the tips above. Keep training your employees to equip them whether there are changes or upgrades in your process.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com