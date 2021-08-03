Some Misconceptions, Pros, and Cons of Robotic Process Automation!

Technology especially in the business environment is not static. There are consistent developments to help business owners and workers perform their tasks better.

One of the latest technological innovations to grace the work environment is RPA. This is a shortened form for the term Robotic Process Automation. It is aimed at carrying out several simple or complicated tasks in the work environment.

More often than not, the tasks that are to be carried out by the RPA setup are very voluminous and repetitive. This is even though they might be simple. The system is software-related but designed to exhibit machine learning and AI capabilities.

This is how it can work effectively and efficiently, performing tasks that the regular software cannot perform. To design and ultimately implement this technology, bots are created to perform specific tasks. The amount, as well as the kind of bots programmed, is dependent on the task to be performed.

Complicated tasks are going to make use of more bots and a lot of digital designs to meet the expectation. Simpler tasks will require fewer bots and less stress in the design and even implementation phase.

Some companies especially in certain industries are beginning to make the most of RPA. As a result of their experience, we have been able to gather a few things about it.

In light of this, we will discuss some of the common misconceptions about the roles and way Robotic Process Automation works. Additionally, you will understand some of the benefits and downsides of this technological automation setup by continuing to read this article.

Some Misconceptions about Robotic Process Automation

RPA is a technological automation system that has developed with time. It would interest you to know the invention of machine learning contributed so much to it. As a result, it is fair to say its history dates back to the early 1990s.

However, it did not make the kind of headway it is making today until about a decade after. The early 2000s saw advancement in the design and implementation of Robotic Process Automation in the workplace. For more about its history, you can check here.

Even at that, many people are still unaware or have certain misconceptions about it. You should not allow these misconceptions to guide your decisions hence the need to know about them. To this end, here are some of the common misconceptions about RPA:

It Is a Human-Robot

This is not true and you should not give it serious thought. Although the word “robot” is a part of what it is called, it is not a human-robot.

Rather, the word “robot” implies the fact that software bots are used to design and are instrumental in how it works. As explained earlier, the nature of the task to be accomplished determines the amount and kind of bots that will be used.

So, you should do away with any notion that it is a human robot. It is just advanced software that helps with automation tasks.

This is because of the capabilities of the bots used to design it and instrumental in its implementation. So, you need to understand that human resemblance is not involved with RPA in any way.

Can Entirely Replace the Need for Humans

This is one of the biggest misconceptions about it. This is especially fueled by misinterpreted reports on how the labor force will be affected by its implementation.

We are not disputing the possibility of it taking the place of humans performing certain tasks. However, the idea that it can entirely replace humans is not true. It is an exaggeration.

You should even know that it requires the guidance of humans to meet up in certain ways. This is especially in the area of updates and modifications to carry out new related tasks.

Generally speaking, Robotic Process Automation cannot reason/think cognitively. This is one of those reasons why humans will be needed in the work environment. This is regardless of the development of such technologies.

Has a Human-Like Brain

People that have this notion about it clearly do not understand how it is developed and the roles it plays. RPAs can do quite a lot in the work environment but this is not because they have a human-like brain. No, they do not!

It cannot carry out critical or logical thinking. This is a function that is exclusive to humans and is why there will always be a need for them in the work environment.

Why Your Business Needs to Implement Robotic Process Automation

Some experts and analysts believe that RPA holds the future of business growth for several reasons. This is mainly because service providers will not be able to meet up the demands of their industries without it.

This is one of the reasons they are advising business owners to integrate RPA. Here are some of the ways RPA can benefit your business in addition to what the industry experts and analysts are saying:

Automating Tasks

There are many tasks in the work environment that it can help with. These are tasks that are repetitive, voluminous, and do not require critical, cognitive, or logical thinking.

An example is exacting certain kinds of data from an excel sheet and sending it via emails to some sources. Frankly, this is one of the easiest tasks it can accomplish as it can do more.

This is as long as the task does not require cognitive, critical, or logical thinking regardless of how complex it is. The good news is that it does this on time because of the automated setup.

Reduction in Inefficiency

The extent to which humans can be trusted to perform tasks around the work environment is limited. This is why the human resource department and even some specialized teams may be hired to help identify and recruit the right people.

But even at that, there are possible downsides. For instance, negative emotions can affect efficient delivery by humans in the work environment.

Well, this is not the case when RPA is engaged. It is reliable, dependable, and responsible. This is as long as it is doing something that does not require logical, critical, or cognitive thinking. Furthermore, it has to be well designed and integrated into the work environment.

This is why the right RPA developing service provider needs to be hired. You can see https://www.tangentia.com/canada/rpa-canada/ for more on this subject.

Compliance with Regulations

Many companies across industries that can benefit from the use of RPA need to comply with regulations. These may be internal regulations or even ones from government instituted regulatory bodies.

The problem with relying on manual processes rather than automated processes is that there may be lapses at some point. Well, you do not have this to worry about with RPA. This automated system ensures that every regulation is adhered to.

This is as long as the bots are designed to work in this manner. It all boils down to the proper design and integration of this system in the work environment.

Productivity Is Improved

Human workers can focus on more productive things that require their services when RPA is used. These are things that have to do with intuitive, cognitive, logical, and critical thinking. They can now give their undivided attention to these things because RPA is taking care of tasks that use to draw them back.

Some Downsides of Robotic Process Automation

The aforementioned points are just a few of the ways RPA can benefit the workplace and humans at large. However, you should also know there are some reported downsides.

This is especially true given the current stage of RPA integration in the work environment. Some of these downsides include the following:

Impact on the Labor Market

Businesses that have integrated RPA know how it helps boost productivity. However, it impacts negatively on the labor market.

This is because it is taking the jobs of humans in this regard. Companies that are unable to move these workers to a different department will have to lay them off. So, the big question is how RPA is contributing to unemployment.

Not Needed by Every Company

Many companies can benefit from what Robotic Process Automation has to offer. However, some have no use for it.

These are goods or service providers that do not perform the kind of task RPA can help with. They have to stick to their normal routine.

Cost of Integrating RPA

There are some ways you can make use of this setup in a cheap way. This is especially because of the availability of some software tools.

However, they do not offer the best experience and may not even be right for your business needs. You may need something a lot more tailored to meet your business needs.

Well, you should know doing this costs a lot. Some companies even complain that the development and integration take a lot of time.

Wrap Up

We have shed some light on the common misconceptions about Robotic Process Automation in this article. Additionally, some advantages and disadvantages with its use have been explained. We advise that you make the right decisions for your business by making good use of the information shared here.

