Here’s your updated look at the Apple’s iPad Mini 6 2021!

This year has been a big one for Apple’s iPad tablets. The company has already updated the iPad Pro series with its new M1 chipset, bringing the tablets closer to its laptops than ever before. And now, we have the look at the upcoming Apple iPad Mini 6 2021, thanks to a collaboration with David from @xleaks7. The tablet should be seen sometime this year, though it’s unclear when it will be launched.

This content is a property of Techordo.com, resharing without giving a proper clickable credit is strictly forbidden

Apple iPad Mini 6 design

The 2021 edition of the iPad Mini 6 has a squarish design, similar to the iPad Pro model. That includes a flat screen and back cover, and thin symmetrical bezels. The front camera of the device is on the top bezel, while the back seems to have a bigger than before single lens camera on the left corner. Both the power and volume buttons are on the top of the device but David’s source can’t confirm if that’s not a manufacturing defect of aluminium jig so don’t take that too serious.

Apple iPad Mini 6 specs

We don’t know much about the specs of this device yet, but it’s unlikely that Apple will put the M1 chip on this device. There have also been reports that the iPad Mini 6 will have the company’s new Mini-LED display, which is fitted on the 12.9 inch version of the iPad Pro. This means the device will be amongst the best in terms of display quality, at least amongst Apple’s offerings.

Since the M1 won’t feature on this device, we’d imagine that the iPad Mini 6 2021 will feature one of the Bionic chips that Apple produces. The company has chosen older chips for this device earlier, so it’s possible that last year’s Bionic chip will feature on this device.

Apple iPad Mini 6 release date

Earlier reports have said that the Apple iPad Mini 6 2021 will arrive on the market “this fall”, though there’s no confirmation on the same just yet. This timeline would make sense though, as it follows the launch of Apple’s iPhone 13 series, and could hence be announced during the same launch event.