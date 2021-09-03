A 2021 Guide to the Best Microsoft Office Alternatives for Windows 10

If you’re getting tired of Microsoft Office and thinking about finding the best Office alternative for your needs, this guide is for you. It lists a few alternatives that come with an easy-to-use interface and work on Windows 10, Linux, and macOS operating systems.

Whether you’re looking for an Office alternative to help your business or you simply need a change, these alternatives are the best choices for every business and home user. While Microsoft Office is the industry standard in office productivity, database and email management, spreadsheets, and integrated presentations, its price has become an issue for residential and commercial users.

Many users also expressed the need for better collaboration and more user-friendly desktop publishing features than Microsoft Office currently offers. Fortunately, the recent technological advancements and software development has powered a wide range of feature-rich office solutions that provide similar functionality and are even available for free.

Let’s delve deeper into the best options to take into your consideration. Also, if you’re looking for the best solution for getting effective GoDaddy Office 365 help, these alternatives should address your needs.

WPS Office

Out of all solutions available on the internet, WPS office 2016 is probably the most advanced office suite solution you can get for free. Built for Windows PC, WPS is considered to be the best Microsoft Office alternative by countless users.

Aside from being an excellent solution for Windows users, the WPS office also runs on tablets and Linux and Mac OS operating systems. More importantly, this alternative offers unique features that even Microsoft Office can’t match, such as tabbed documents and the eye protection mode.

WPS enables users to import, read, and write files with just a few mouse clicks. It also allows you to change the interface if you don’t like the Ribbon.

Apache OpenOffice

Apache OpenOffice is one of the oldest open-source alternatives to Microsoft Office that has been winning over users’ hearts for more than 15 years. The Open Office suite gives you access to six different programs based on the same engine.

Easy to use and navigate, Apache will address all your Microsoft Office needs with ease. The tools it offers include Impress (for creating presentations), Math (equations), Draw (graphics), Base (database manipulations), Calc (spreadsheets), and Writer (word processing).

OpenOffice supports Microsoft Word documents and performs all other advanced functions like spelling checks, cell-dependent calculations, etc. With a user-friendly interface, Apache constantly keeps adding new features to ensure users get that competitive edge over Microsoft Office.

LibreOffice

LibreOffice shares the same underlying source code with OpenOffice and is essentially a free desktop-based service that brings some significant improvements and a more modern user interface that makes it different from Apache. It also provides the same six programs as Apache.

However, the main difference between Apache and Libre is in terms of community support and usability. In other words, LibreOffice offers certain features that you won’t find in the OpenOffice, such as PDF import functionality, presentation minimizer, and Wiki publisher.

The biggest reason to choose LibreOffice is that it provides templates and extensions you can use to expand functionality and customize the program to match your specific needs better.

FreeOffice

If you’re looking for a feature-rich Microsoft alternative, FreeOffice should be your top consideration. It is an office suite that comes with a free version and has all the necessary commercial suite features. FreeOffice includes Presentations, Planmaker, and Textmaker, where each feature brings an array of functionalities that can easily match Microsoft Office.

However, the reason why we mention this particular alternative is the program’s performance. It comes with corresponding icons, a streamlined design, a fantastic user interface, and the options to track document changes, check spelling, create PDF documents, and tap into a range of productivity tools.

Google Apps

Google Apps for Work is an excellent alternative to Office simply because it offers two features that allow it to outperform Microsoft – real-time collaboration and syncing capabilities. It also allows you to edit a document while providing remote access to other users and track the progress in real-time.

Aside from the fact that you can use it for free, you also get the autosave feature. If you want to save all your changes to the cloud, all it takes is to be online. Google Apps are available for free for residential users, but companies will have to pay to use this Microsoft alternative.

Conclusion

Microsoft Office used to be a go-to solution for many residential and commercial users, but that isn’t the case anymore. After using one of these solutions, you’ll soon realize that you can get the same value from the best Office alternatives.

You even get a chance to tap into some of the bonus features that you can’t find in Microsoft. It’s best to try all of them until you find the one that suits your specific needs.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com