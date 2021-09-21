7 Effective Qualities of a Great Director!

Success comes in many traits. But none of these traits come from being a stiff director, commanding direction, and gaining control. The orientation of your crew, your cast as well as control of every aspect of your set and narrative is imperative to a successful production.

The character’s act is nothing without the direction of a visionary. A successful director can have humble beginnings anywhere from a commercial, a play, or back when they used to create videos for sales pitches.

Great direction is not the only thing you can possess to be an awesome director. Being a team player, collaborating with your cinematographer, and building a rapport with your crew as well as actors is important.

In today’s blog, we’ll be covering 7 top qualities of a great director. Whether you’re aspiring for the big screen, or are preparing for a sales presentation at work, these tips will come in handy.

1. Trust Your Actors

The spontaneity of your actors will be great to steal some scenes. Improving or sensing the situation and having the actors infer their version of a scene can all lead to a fantastic sequence that is beyond your better vision for said scene.

2. Communication Is Key

Being communicative is always the key, isn’t it? If you can speak to the moment of your scene, convey the emotion to the actors then they take the chance of the scene being right the first few takes, that will keep the performance fresh and fun as you shoot. Allow them to question your direction and the best method.

Maybe there’s a light to the scene that you just don’t see. That kind of confidence in a relationship will both make you and the actors get the best result for your work.

A fantastic communication key is a patience. It’s a difficult journey for everyone involved, but particularly for the actors. They take their craft with great respect due to the vulnerability they must show to get the take. Pacing is patience, rushing anything other than a race will always end up lousy.

3. Set Expectations

To get the most original performance an expectation should be set for them to give their all. Give them the room to fail but let them rehearse till they shape the emotion you’re looking to capture, one’s “instincts” don’t always come instinctually.

4. Keep Morale High

Everyone has limitations, so be realistic. Keeping morale high is helpful. Act as a cheerleader for everyone involved, make them see your passion through keeping it confidential. It’s your surefire vision that deserves to stay on track, even if everyone is off the rails. Following the schedule is necessary so let them feel the ambition all around for what’s being achieved.

5. Be Resourceful

Working within your means is always a creative trait. Some of the best movies are shot on nothing more than good substance and bad equipment. The strategy in which you shoot can circumvent buying high-end equipment to fill the void. Make the equipment you have to serve the story.

A director is on the board and registered as a director with the production House. The editing department then monitors the timing and look of the scenes. They tend to be divided into Executive and Non-Exec Directors, with the former having a portfolio (a department which comes with enhancing the scene) and the latter being without the editing department and therefore only for oversight.

6. Rest Up

Working with little sleep is not easy to hit hard deadlines for your clients. Some of the projects you work on will have an abundant amount of work. Sleep will be sacrificed and caffeine should be consumed often. You’ll need the energy.

7. Plan Ahead

Timing is everything. It could be the timing of a transition, which can severely affect the outcome of your work. Too many mistakes are just not acceptable. Transitions should be fluid through the movie; don’t make every transition to a new scene have some effect that does not fit with the theme of the story you’re telling. Making anything still and concise enough to have an impact on the narrative.

Now you understand the best directing traits of a novel director. Aspire high and film well! Take these notes with you into your set and see if the traits help you create the best version of your ad, movie, social media video, work presentation, etc.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com