KIRKLAND, WA.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tanium, the provider of endpoint management and security built for the world’s most demanding IT environments, today announced the launch of Tanium Risk. The new capability offers customers a comprehensive, near real-time view of risk posture across their organization, with the ability to quickly remediate vulnerabilities and compliance gaps from a single dashboard.

“Today’s CISOs have to manage risk from millions of globally distributed, heterogeneous assets, while also responding to ever increasing audit scrutiny and regulatory compliance requirements.” Tweet this

Tanium Risk is now available as a key part of the company’s risk and compliance solution. By leveraging existing features of the Tanium platform that establish a holistic view into all endpoints, the new product generates an accurate, relevant risk score. This allows customers to quickly prioritize what needs to be fixed across their environment, without switching tools.

“Managing endpoint risk and compliance is more challenging today than ever before,” said Pete Constantine, Chief Product Officer for Tanium. “Today’s CISOs have to manage risk from millions of globally distributed, heterogeneous assets, while also responding to ever increasing audit scrutiny and regulatory compliance requirements.”

Whether organizations need to patch, update applications, or set new configuration policies, Tanium Risk allows them to leverage the same dataset, agent, and architecture to fix gaps as quickly as they are found. Organizations of all sizes have reported the immediate value of the new capability in helping them nimbly stay ahead of threats.

“A near real-time risk score with comprehensive visibility into the state of endpoints enables executives to better understand the impact of cyber attacks on business outcomes,” said Phil Harris, Research Director, Cybersecurity Risk Management Services at analyst firm IDC. “Decision-makers can prioritize severe vulnerabilities and respond to breaches much more quickly to reduce the attack surface radically.”

About Tanium

Tanium offers endpoint management and security that is built for the world’s most demanding IT environments. Many of the world’s largest and most sophisticated organizations, including nearly half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and multiple branches of the US Armed Forces rely on Tanium to make confident decisions, operate efficiently and effectively, and remain resilient against disruption. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of “Top 100 Private Companies in Cloud Computing” for six consecutive years and ranked 4th on FORTUNE’s list of the “Best Workplaces in Technology 2020.” Visit us at www.tanium.com