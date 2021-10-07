Trending Features of Top Business Websites!

Around 75% of people believe that the credibility of a business can be perceived through its website. Despite this fact, users can be rather fickle, taking just .05 of a second to decide whether or not your website merits their time and attention. If it isn’t, of course, they simply click off and that can mean a lost sale, collaboration, or follower. In order to ensure your website is on point, take note of the following key website trends. You may decide you need to make one or more changes so that your website reflects the excellence and commitment of your business.

Optimal Website Compliance

Whether your website is in the U.S., the U.K., or Japan, ensuring it is compliant is important at a time in which new rules are consistently being established in order to protect consumers against online fraud. Website compliance in the U.S. and U.K. are particularly stringent, with the FCA’s Conduct of Business Sourcebook calling for all sites to avoid unclear statements, over-optimistic projections, small print disclosures or disclaimers, unsubstantiated claims, and the like. In the U.S., meanwhile, the American Disabilities Act requires websites to include features such as text alternatives for non-text content and providing alternatives for time-based media. There are a bevy of additional requirements from country to country and ensuring you are compliant is key. Transparency, strengthening customer loyalty, and catering to diverse audiences are all the order of the day in modern website design and construction.

Innovative Design

In order to captivate new audiences and retain existing ones, embracing innovative visual design is key. A website doesn’t have to be sophisticated or featuring dazzling animations, but if you work in creative industries such as graphic design, film and media, or publishing, it can help to make a visual impact from the time users land on your homepage. Just a few design trends making waves include parallax scrolling (a technique in which background images move past the camera more slowly than images in the foreground), abstract art compositions, and retro fonts.

Mobile Responsiveness

Mobile responsiveness is essential to good SEO because Google algorithms prioritize this type of design. Considering the fact that over 80% of people use their phones for business purposes and 50% of total e-commerce revenue hails from mobile, this SEO trend makes full sense. To ensure your site is mobile-friendly, use vector graphics (which are scalable), hidden menus (which will keep your website design simple and not overwhelm users on small screens), and card-based designs. The latter organizes information into cards whose structure is automatically rearranged so as to be clearly visible on any screen size.

Fast Website Loading and Page Speed

Your website should load ultra-fast, since a lagging site is arguably the best reason to choose a competitor’s site instead. Research indicates that over 50% of users expect pages to load in less than two seconds. A good case study to illustrate this point is that of Pinterest. This visually appealing site increased its search engine traffic and sign-ups by 15% when it reduced perceived wait times by 40%.

At a time in which most people across the globe rely daily on the Internet, having a professional business website is key to survival – especially if you conduct any type of online transactions. Just a few trends taking over this sector include compliance, innovation, and mobile compatibility. Speed is also key, so ensure your audience can get exactly where they want to on your page in less than a couple of seconds.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com