4 Simple Tips for Saving More Money!

Money matters can be surprisingly emotional, and it’s not unusual to feel stuck or overwhelmed with the task of managing your money well. Whether you’re just starting out on your own or have been dealing with finances for a long time, these four simple tips can help you get back on track with your savings goals and feel better about your financial future.

1. Consider Debt Carefully

While certain kinds of debt, such as mortgages or home equity loans Cleveland Ohio, are sometimes necessary and even beneficial to you in the long run, thinking carefully about debt is a great starting place for getting financially organized. If you have debts to pay, such as student loans or credit cards, do your best to start tackling them as aggressively as you can. Knocking out your debt (and limiting your debt in the first place) will save you money on unnecessary interest and will free you up to save more. It’ll also reduce your stress and make you that much less likely to have a headache over your financial situation.

2. Autodraft Your Savings

It may sound oversimple, but simply setting up an autodraft from your checking account to a savings account once or twice a month can help you get started saving more money. Out of sight and out of mind, an automated transfer like that doesn’t have to be tended to on a regular basis, and you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how quickly your savings can add up (as long as you don’t impatiently check your savings account multiple times a day, which will just make it feel slower).

3. Look for Deals



Don’t be afraid to look for (even hunt for) deals when you’re shopping or signing up for certain services. Wealthy people, believe it or not, tend to be some of the most thrifty. Buying groceries in bulk can achieve some great savings, for example, and taking advantage of signup bonuses when you’re already planning on switching phone or internet providers can put some quick money in your pocket.

4. Eat (and Drink Coffee) at Home

A typical coffee drink from a restaurant can run anywhere from $2 to $5, so if you’re a daily coffee drinker and constantly opt to pick up your coffee on the way to work, you are likely spending hundreds more than you need to on coffee every year. Try making it at home, and if you’re a coffee snob, just challenge yourself to make it really good, and experiment with using methods like the French press or a pour over method. Eating too many meals out is also taxing on the wallet. It might be hard to get started (especially because of the convenience you’re used to with drive-thrus and the like), but once you get in a rhythm of making more of your meals at home you will thank yourself for making the effort.

Often the best thing to do when you feel stuck is to just get started doing something. Start with just one of these four tips, let it snowball into the others and before you know it you’ll be saving more than you thought you could and reaping the benefits of a more disciplined financial life.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- forbesemily@yandex.com