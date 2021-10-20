The Latest Exciting Tech Trends Revolutionizing The Events Industry!

Cutting-edge technology largely facilitated the virtual events boom of 2020, with 52,000 occuring on just one platform alone — a whopping 1000% increase from the year before. Indeed, technology is transforming the events and entertainment industries, offering the attractive benefits of increasing attendance by 20% and productivity by 27%. By providing attendees with a simpler and more convenient experience, the latest exciting tech trends are helping improve and elevate both in-person and virtual events.

Facial recognition for contactless check-ins

Facial recognition is increasingly being used at event check-ins from nightclubs and football matches to trade shows and conferences. Facial recognition is revolutionary tech that essentially facilitates smoother and more enjoyable “smart events” for attendees. With facial recognition check-ins, attendees experience a faster contactless check-in with vastly reduced wait times. It also frees up staff, so they can pay more attention to attendees and provide them with a more personalized experience. For example, Marriott International, the world’s biggest hotel chain, uses facial recognition at their check-in desks. Guests simply provide their contact details and scan their passport before the facial recognition tech checks the passport matches the person. As a result, the average check in time of around three minutes is cut down to just sixty seconds.

Live streaming events

Live streaming technology certainly isn’t new, but it’s increasingly being used in new ways to revolutionize various events. Many couples, for example, are now choosing to livestream their wedding due to things like capacity restrictions and the micro-wedding trend, which both limit the number of guests they can invite. Fortunately, livestreaming ensures couples can broadcast their nuptials in real time with as many friends and family as they like and no matter where they’re located around the world. Moreover, live streaming has also recently been used in retail experiences in a merging of commerce and entertainment. For example, Walmart has partnered with TikTok to livestream beauty-themed shopping events. Their most recent event featured various TikTok creators who chatted about and demonstrated their favorite products. In addition to learning about recommended beauty products, viewers were able to make purchases directly through the TikTok app.

VR (virtual reality) tech

Ground-breaking VR tech is also transforming the event experience for attendees. With VR tech, attendees can view events and venues via an interactive 360˚ experience without leaving the comfort of their own homes. Samsung, for example, recently held an immersive Times Square New Year’s Eve experience, which incorporated VR tech, along with augmented reality, live broadcast, entertainment, and gaming through a special app. Unable to attend in person, guests were able to create a unique avatar to virtually enter and explore Times Square in NYC, game rooms, and an observation deck offering amazing night time views over the city.

Revolutionary technology is transforming the events and entertainment sectors. Facial recognition for contactless check-ins, live streaming events, and virtual reality are key tech trends attendees can enjoy during their next event.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com