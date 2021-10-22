5 Senior Tech Tips That Make Life Easier!

Technology is evolving so quickly that it can be challenging for anyone to keep up. Thankfully, there are tons of programs and other tricks that make things more simple. One great way to improve your computer experience is to use software like OneLaunch that puts all of your most-used applications and other tools in one place. Here are five other tech tips that will make using technology a little bit easier.

1. Change Your Phone’s Text Size

Most smartphones today offer the ability to change the size of the text on your phone so that you can read more easily. This will apply across your applications, from reading articles in your browser to sending texts or emails to your family and loved ones. Search the model of your phone online to find instructions specific to your cell phone.

2. Use a Password Manager

It’s essential to use different passwords for everything in case there is a data leak on a website, and your password gets stolen. However, it can be hard to keep track of passwords across all of your devices and applications. Thankfully, many computers and phones now have password managers built-in, but there are plenty you can download if you are looking for a better fit.

3. Keep Your Social Media Profiles Private

Scammers can use the information you post online, so you should consider setting your profiles to private and only accepting friend requests from people that you know. This will keep your photos and details from being used for any nefarious causes.

4. Use Two-Step Authentication

Two-step authentication has become the standard for many websites looking to increase security. This means when you log in to a website from a new computer, device, or location with your password, it will send you a text or email to confirm that it is you. Often, you will have the option to turn this feature on or off, but you should consider keeping it on to increase the security of your accounts.

5. Increase Your Information Literacy

Instant access to news has meant that important stories spread faster, but it also means that false reports and information spread quickly. It is often very hard to tell the difference between a respected outlet and made-up information online, so it’s important to know how to spot questionable sources. You can even take information literacy classes to hone your research skills and make sure you’re assessing information to the best of your ability.

Technology is a fantastic tool that can be used to connect to others, innovate daily life, and boost entertainment. By using a few of the tips above, you can be sure you are safer online while enjoying technology with less frustration. If you’re still hesitant about how to proceed, consider taking a free technology class online to get more comfortable using your smartphone or computer. The learning curve can feel steep, but once you get the hang of it, you will be happy that you did.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com