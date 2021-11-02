The Advantages Of Using Git Hooks!

Git Hooks can be a great relief to code developers. If you are new to this and want to know more about what it is and its benefits, keep reading!

Writing codes is not a small task. But none of that could be compared to writing long codes for enterprises. These codes should be optimized and readable so that frequent changes, when needed, can be done to suit the needs of the enterprise.

This is where Git Hooks come in. Read on to understand what Git Hooks are all about and how they are advantageous.

About Git Hooks

Now, before we get into the advantages, we should first understand what it is that we are talking about. Git Hooks are scripts that are automatically triggered with an automated action every time a certain action is detected in the software development process. These are like alarms that are set off when you do certain actions while the process is running.

In other words, Git Hooks help save a reviewer’s time by automatically pointing out the issues which the machine can handle. There are two types of Git Hooks: Client-side and Server-side. The former is better for pre-rebase, pre-commit, post-checkout, and post-merge. The latter is best for post and pre-receive, and so on.

Let us now take a look at what all advantages Git Hooks have and why they are a must for your team.

What advantages does Git Hooks bring to your team?

Git Hooks can be a great aid for developers, making their job easier and more efficient. Let us now understand the advantages that you can enjoy if you use Git Hooks.

● Automation of workflow

Git Hooks helps you maintain a smooth flow of work through automation. It allows you to look for any pre-commit message that you used earlier and stops it from running. Otherwise, you can simply override or skip it.

Another example is how you can attach a hook to the client-side server without affecting the policy of the whole organization. The server-side can simply check it once a change is pushed.

It becomes easier for developers because, with Git Hooks, you can check issues in commits before pushing them and meet project standards and keep your teammates in the loop about the changes made.

● Easy secret detection

Enterprises have important information on Git that needs to be protected. Git Hooks allows you to easily detect such vulnerable secrets within the source code and helps you strengthen data security.

● Can be written with any coding language

Of course, this serves as a great benefit for all the developers out there. You can easily create Git Hooks with whichever coding language you are comfortable with. This allows for flexibility and allows a developer to have full control of the process.

Conclusion

Git Hooks can help a developer have the most efficient means of constructing codes and running them. With the above benefits, having Git Hooks for your company can be an investment for the benefit of it. Therefore, if you wish to learn more about Git Hooks, do follow its website for more information.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com