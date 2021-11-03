Flashlight Technology Has Changed. Don’t Be Left Behind!

There are some things that are more prone to constant technological advancements than others. The latest phone models, for example. Consumers are kept well informed about these improvements, because better technology is often a selling point when it comes to the decision to upgrade. There are some things, though, that people don’t think about upgrading, and flashlights are a perfect example. If your flashlight only turns on and off, then there are quite a few improvements that make life easier and that you’re missing out on.

Brightness Settings

If you have a standard one-click flashlight that’s powered by a couple of Double-A batteries, chances are the only time you’ve gotten to experience a different brightness setting is when said batteries start to die. New flashlight technology allows users to cycle through several different brightness settings. The throw of a single flashlight can range from tens of feet to just under a thousand, all with the click of a single button. No two jobs are the same, so getting a flashlight that enables you to change the mode to better suit your job, is a great way to be efficient and effective.

Rechargeable Batteries

Relying on changing batteries, or having to carry extras is a thing of the past with the rechargeable capabilities of newer flashlights. Just plug the flashlight in for a bit and you’ll have light for hours. You won’t be caught off-guard by a low battery alert either —many flashlights have a built-in sensor that will visually alert you when the flashlight begins to run low on power, giving you plenty of time to connect it to a power source for charging. Most flashlights are USB compatible, as well. So long as you have an outlet to plug into or an adapter in your car, you’ll never find yourself without a light.

Low Profile

It used to be that the bigger the flashlight, the brighter the bulb. With today’s technology, you can carry a small flashlight and still enjoy incredible light. LED lights are capable of throwing over a thousand lumens, all while being contained in a flashlight that’s light enough to be carried easily and small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. These low profile flashlights can be easily clipped to a belt or stored in a pocket. When paired with the ability to cycle through the brightness settings, these modern flashlights eliminate the need to have several different sized flashlights on hand.

Specialty Flashlights

Flashlight makers understand that not all flashlights are used in the exact same way. A mechanic needs their flashlight to work differently than a runner’s flashlight and a security guard needs their flashlight to work differently than a dog walker’s flashlight. Maybe you need to be able to clip your flashlight in many different places. Or maybe you need a flashlight that throws a very narrow beam of light. Rest assured, no matter what your profession or hobby, there is a perfect flashlight designed with you in mind.

These are only a handful of the many improvements to the flashlights that have made them more versatile and user friendly. If you haven’t revisited your flashlight in a while it’s worth your time to do so. Things have definitely changed for the better.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com