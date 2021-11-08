What is a Route Planning App (And How it Helps Scale Your Courier Service)!

As you would expect, at its core, a route planning app enables you to plan routes. But the best route planners also optimize the route and have various fantastic features that can benefit users in many different ways.

If you run a courier service, using a route planning app can be very advantageous. It can even help to scale your business.

What exactly is a route planning app?

A route planning app schedules and sequences stops for drivers delivering goods. Common features of route planning apps include real-time route optimization, vehicle visibility, on-demand dispatching, machine learning enhanced routes, and driver feedback.

When your courier company uses a route planner app for delivery drivers, you improve the process of delivery and your business’s overall performance. In turn, that makes it much easier to scale your courier service.

Route Optimization Provides Greater Efficiency

When your deliveries become more efficient, it is much easier for your courier business to take on more orders and more drivers, and expand. So, the first step to scaling is using route planning software that features route optimization.

That means you can automatically determine the most efficient route in real-time between two destinations. Things like the number of stops that drivers need to make on their routes, the locations of the stops, and traffic congestion are all taken into account.

Things like driver rest breaks can be factored in and the app will modify planned routes each day as real-time situations occur and change.

Greater Efficiency Enables Your Courier Service to Increase Delivery Capacity

When drivers can reach more customers each day and ensure all deliveries arrive on time, you can generate more business and attain customer satisfaction and loyalty. Modern consumers want more speed and convenience with their deliveries, so to scale your courier service, you need to listen and cater to customers’ needs.

By using route planning software to improve the control and speed of each delivery, you can ensure you meet those customer requirements and therefore scale your business. Use route planning software to increase the rate at which you fulfill orders and you will soon be able to meet the demand that exceeds your current capacity.

Route Planning Apps Provide Detailed Information About Drivers in Real-time

The more real-time information about your drivers you have access to, the easier it is to run operations more efficiently, provide customer satisfaction, and scale your business. One very helpful feature of the best route planning software is driver location.

Your dispatchers can easily keep real-time tabs on each driver of the fleet every day. With a dashboard that combines route planning and GPS, the arrival and departure times of drivers are automatically registered, vehicle location can be verified around the clock, estimated times of arrival can be viewed, and electronic proof of delivery can be used to ensure deliveries are received by the intended recipients.

Route Planning Apps Help to Provide Greater Customer Satisfaction

When your company uses a route planning app, not only does your team get access to real-time information to improve efficiency and meet customer demand. It also allows your customers to stay updated about their deliveries in real-time.

By ensuring customers are continually kept in the loop about the status of their orders, they are sure to be happier. Simply share order confirmations and tracking links with your customers via a route planning app and you will soon gain a solid reputation and customer loyalty, enabling you to scale your business quicker.

Author | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com