Indispensable Digital Tools for Beginner Digital Marketers!

Experienced digital marketers have tried every technology and technique over the course of their careers; they have compiled a toolbox of systems and programs to assist them in achieving their digital marketing goals.

Yet, when digital marketers are just beginning or when business leaders first step into the digital marketing space, they typically need guidance for finding the tools that fit their needs. To that end, here are some must-have digital tools that make digital marketing easier and more successful.

Online Marketing Education

Digital spaces are constantly changing, so it benefits business leaders and nascent digital marketers to have a reliable source of continued marketing education. Some of the best business and marketing schools offer short online courses that make it easy to brush up on marketing and media strategy. A digital marketing and strategy online short course is a good place for beginners to start.

Social Media Management Platform

Managing a business’s social media strategy is a full-time job. It helps to have an all-around management platform that makes the process of leveraging social media a bit simpler for beginners. There are dozens of social media management tools on the market; beginners might prefer smaller platforms that only combine a few functions, like coordinating content publishing and organizing engagement analytics. Eventually, large platforms that integrate several services can be more convenient for the experienced digital marketer.

Social Listening Tools

Social listening is the act of monitoring social media platforms for mentions and conversations related to a brand. It might include tags of brand profiles or products, or it might involve other keywords associated with a business or its industry. Social listening tools make it easier to search social media for relevant content and aggregate that data in ways that make it more comprehensible to beginner marketers.

Email Marketing Services

Email is one of the oldest ways of communicating over the internet and remains among the most powerful channels for digital marketers to connect with their online audience. Email newsletters are some of the most popular and most trusted methods consumers use to receive news. An email marketing service makes it simpler to design, send and review data from an email marketing campaign.

Keyword Generation Tools

Search queries are responsible for over half of all website traffic, which means digital marketers need to be proficient with search engine optimization (SEO) to ensure their online audience can easily navigate to business assets through search. Researching keywords to target are among the most important steps in a SEO strategy, but it can be difficult for beginner marketers to recognize the right keywords to target. Keyword brainstorming and generation tools use a business’s website to identify organic keywords and common search terms, so marketers can focus on other aspects of keyword optimization.

Lead Enrichment Tools

For digital marketers to better target and convert web users, they need to understand the users who make it to a website. Unfortunately, because third-party cookies are going by the wayside, there aren’t as many easy opportunities for marketers to capture data on users who come and go. Lead enrichment tools can help marketers better understand their digital leads by building more detailed profiles and organizing available data in intuitive ways.

Landing Page Experimentation

The average web user remains on a webpage for between 10 and 20 seconds, which isn’t much time for marketers to grab their attention, let alone convert them into a customer. Thus, marketers should ensure that landing pages are as optimized as possible. Tools for landing page experimentation make it easier to determine major and minor edits that have the most impact on a webpage’s audience.

Graphic Creation Tools

Visual media thrive in digital spaces because they can communicate more information to users faster than large chunks of text. However, not every digital marketer is a world-class graphic designer. Graphic creation tools assist in developing visual elements like infographics, graphs, memes, icons and other useful visuals so marketers can create attractive and cohesive materials for their website and social media pages.

The number and type of digital marketing tools will shift as digital marketing trends ebb and flow. Still, these few digital tools will remain useful to digital marketers as they gain the knowledge and skill to attract customers in digital spaces.

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com