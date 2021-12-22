5 Ways to Use a QR Code in Printed Materials!

Would you like to tell a story without using too much text? QR codes are the solution. QR codes do not need to take up a lot of space and they can still tell the story you want. Read on and find out the ways you can use them.

Ways in which print and technology can reinforce each other

Technology and print can be combined very well. Sometimes your audience is hard to reach online and you need to work offline. With print you can reach the audience that you otherwise miss online. Banner flags are easy to see from a distance. Professional printing companies such as Drukbedrijf.nl, for example, print high-quality banner flags. This way, you can make yourself visible to your target group.

Think about posters

You can also use posters. Posters come in different sizes, so you can easily create different designs with a QR code incorporated. Do you hang new posters over an old one? Then it is better to print blueback posters (translation: posters drukken). This way the old design does not shine through and the QR code and design are still clearly visible.

Put QR codes on smaller promotional printed matter

Put QR codes on flyers. Flyers are easy to distribute in your neighborhood, so incorporating a QR code into the design is very handy. This allows people to scan the code at home, which makes it very easy for you to promote your company to people at home. QR codes are also very handy for leaflets. A brochure provides a lot of information but you can’t put too much on it. A QR code offers a good solution for this. You can easily add extra information to your leaflet without turning it into a book.

Stick QR codes on your fleet vehicle

Make QR code stickers for your fleet vehicle. QR code stickers for your fleet are of high quality and ideal to make a combination with a code. This allows you to spread certain information very easily without filling up your company cars.

Go big!

Do you use billboards in busy places like shopping centres? Also with ABRI posters you can make use of QR codes. The advantage of ABRI format is that it is large, which makes the QR code stand out well and is easy to scan. Make strategic use of ABRI and place it in busy places like shopping malls so your codes are easily visible.

Author & Publisher | Emily Forbes

An Entrepreneur, Mother & A passionate tech writer in the technology industry!

Email:- EmilyForbes69@gmail.com